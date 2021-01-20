We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Netflix is pulling out all the stops with its star-studded offering of original films this year. And one we’re really looking forward to, for obvious reasons, is one of the streaming platform’s upcoming thrillers. Here’s what you need to know about Things Heard And Seen. What’s the plot of Netflix’s Things Heard And Seen? The film’s official synopsis is… well, it’s sparse, at best. “An artist relocates to the Hudson Valley and begins to suspect that her marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals her new home’s history,” it teases.

For those who want a little more information, though, it’s worth noting that Things Heard And Seen is an adaptation of Elizabeth Brundage’s 2016 novel All Things Cease To Appear. And, for those who haven’t read the book already, the blurb on the back gives us a slightly more robust idea of what to expect. With that in mind, then, look away now if you want to avoid spoilers.

Amanda Seyfried and James Norton star in Netflix’s Things Heard And Seen.

“This begins the morning Catherine Clare died,” reads the book’s synopsis. “The day her daughter spent in the house with her. The evening her husband came home to find her. “This becomes the tale of their marriage, and the ones around them. A tale of bonds between families, between lives living and lost, and of the lonely ones that share no bonds at all. “Who should be pitied? And who must be feared?”

If you’re still scratching your head, Caroline Leavitt’s glowing review of the book promises that it weaves a tale as ” terrifyingly unsettling, and as beautiful, as cracking ice over a raging river. “Part murder mystery, part ghost story, it’s also a profound look at how past guilt informs the present, how what we yearn for is not always what we get, and how it’s not only houses that can be haunted, but people as well.” Consider us intrigued. Who stars in the cast of Netflix’s Things Heard And Seen? Amanda Seyfried and James Norton take the lead in Things And Seen as the troubled couple at the story’s centre. The thriller also stars Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter, and F. Murray Abraham.

Netflix’s Things Heard And Seen dissects the horrors of a marriage.

What are people saying about Netflix’s Things Heard And Seen? Speaking to EW, writer-directors Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman have promised that their film is not a horror film; rather, it is a supernatural thriller, where the real horror of the story lies within a marriage. “I think one of the most frightening things in the world is a marriage,” says Springer Berman. “It can be incredibly wonderful, and it can be incredibly frightening and scary, both at the same time.” She adds: “I would hope that people could watch a movie and get caught up in the drama and the scares and the relationships, but also come away thinking about some of the bigger questions about karma, about the nature of life and death…. “And also, as a woman, as a female director, I was very interested in the sort of idea of a woman finding her voice, and struggling to find her voice in a marriage and in the world.”

When will Things Heard And Seen become available to stream on Netflix? The rumoured release date for this one is 30 April 2021, so watch this space!

