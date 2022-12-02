Everyone who has ever boarded a bus or train and headed into the city for work knows that commuting has rules. Headphones are a must if you want to listen to music, for example; nobody else wants to listen to your Spotify Top 100 playlist (no matter how brilliant it is). Some people have their preferred seats – and even nodding acquaintances. And everyone has their own little rituals to get them through the journey, whether that looks like a thermos of tea, a dogeared book, or even a cheeky episode (or two) of their favourite Netflix show. The number one rule that everyone adheres to, however, is this: do not talk to one another. Eye contact or a well-timed ‘tsk’ is fine – maybe even a quick ‘please’ or ‘thank you’, accompanied by a cheery (or bleary, depending on the time) smile. Chatting to absolute strangers, though? It’s just not done.

In Sky’s new Christmas film, however, that rule gets broken a thousand times over. And the result is… well, it’s actually tempted us to try and strike up a conversation with our fellow passengers someday. Maybe. If the mood is right, y’know?

Could this be the most picturesque commuter town of all time?

Here’s what you need to know, then, about This Is Christmas. What’s the plot of This Is Christmas? Every single day, Adam and Emma make their daily commute from the picture-perfect village of Langton to London for work. Every single day, they share their journey with the same characters. And, every single day, they all keep themselves to themselves.

One day, though, Adam gets a big old dose of the Christmas spirit and breaks the unwritten rule of travel. Cue him striking up a conversation with the strangers he sees every single day, and inviting the whole carriage to hold their own Christmas party. The result? You guessed it: an uplifting and heartwarming story about finding the magic of Christmas, no matter where you might be. Watch the feel-good trailer for This Is Christmas below:

Even watching that trailer feels as comforting as downing a mug of hot chocolate, doesn’t it? Who stars in This Is Christmas? Kaya Scodelario and Alfred Enoch take the lead in this charming Christmas film as Emma and Adam, and they’re joined by the likes of Timothy Spall, Robert Emms, Joanna Scanlan and Ben Miller.

Sounds like it’s going to be an interesting ride, right? When can we watch This Is Christmas? This Is Christmas will arrive on Sky Cinema on Friday 9 December. It will also be available to stream via NOW (with a Cinema Membership), which means you can watch it as many times as you like over the Christmas holidays. Will you be tuning in?

