The world is (understandably) obsessed with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Not only did he write, create and star in the smash-hit musical Hamilton, but he’s also the mastermind behind In The Heights and contributed to many of the songs on the soundtrack for Disney’s Moana. And now, in what will mark his directorial debut, Miranda is bringing even more music into the world – this time, in the form of a musical drama for Netflix called tick, tick… Boom!

The film – which is adapted from the semi-autobiographical musical of the same name by Rent creator Jonathan Larson – is set to land on the streaming platform next month, and it’s already attracting significant attention thanks to its stellar cast and exciting new trailer. Considering the real-life Jonathan Larson died aged 35 in 1996 on the morning of Rent’s first off-Broadway preview, the fact that his story is being made into a film is even more powerful. Keep reading to check out everything we know about tick, tick… Boom! so far.

What is tick, tick… Boom! about?



tick, tick… Boom! follows Larson as he fights to create the "next great American musical".

As we’ve already mentioned, tick, tick… Boom! tells the semi-autobiographical story of Rent creator Jon Larson before he got his big break, as he fights to get his musical onstage. As the official synopsis explains: “Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. “With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: what are we meant to do with the time we have?” While most of us will probably never share that experience, Larson’s fear that time is ‘running out’ – and that he won’t be able to see his dreams come true – is hugely relatable.

Who stars in tick, tick… Boom!?



Andrew Garfield stars.

The cast of tick, tick… Boom! features a number of familiar faces, including Andrew Garfield, who stars as Jon. Alongside him, Alexandra Shipp will play Jon’s girlfriend, Susan, while Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry will play Roger and Karessa, singers in Jon’s show. Other notable cast members include Robin de Jesús, who will play Jon’s friend Michael; Bradley Whitford, who will play the composer Stephen Sondheim; Judith Light, who will play an agent called Rosa Stevens; Ben Levi Ross, who will play Freddy; and Mj Rodriguez, who will play Carolyn.

Is there a trailer for tick, tick… Boom!?

A full-length trailer for the film has just dropped, and it looks amazing. In the trailer, we see Larson contending with the passing of time as he tries to get his musical produced, and watch as he struggles with the feeling that he’s ‘running out’ of time to do everything he wants to do. You can watch the official trailer below.

When and where will tick, tick… Boom! be released? tick, tick… Boom! will land on Netflix on 19 November. It’s also set to be released in select cinemas.

