In an age when films seem to be getting grittier, more horror-filled and painfully realistic, it’s often nice to sit down with a good old-fashioned comedy. A romantic comedy, to be exact. Give us all the classic tropes – the enemies become lovers plotlines and the longing gazes, we say. While we’re counting down the days to much-anticipated romcoms like Uncoupled and Mr Malcolm’s List and have already lapped up Disney+’s Fire Island, we now have another film to count down the days to.

While rumours and talk about Ticket To Paradise have been circulating for some time now, the new trailer has sent the internet (and us) into an excited frenzy. The film sees Julia Roberts return to the beloved romcom after 20 years and reunite with Ocean’s Eleven co-star George Clooney. As if we needed any more convincing, the new film is directed by Ol Parker of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again fame. So we just know the movie is going to be just the kind of tonic we need right now.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney reunite in upcoming romcom Ticket To Paradise.

Ticket To Paradise is about two divorced parents (Roberts and Clooney) who team up to try and stop their daughter Lily’s (Dopesick’s Kaitlyn Dever) abrupt decision to marry a Balinese local. They see it as a repetition of their own mistake 25 years ago, so they embark on a mission to convince, trick and covertly force the upcoming nuptials down the path of never happening. In the new trailer for the film, the hilariousness of it all unfolds on the flight the divorced couple take to Bali. “Excuse me, ma’am. I need to sit somewhere else – we used to be married,” Roberts says. “Worst 19 years of my life,” Clooney says. to which Roberts replies, “We were only married for five.” “I’m including the recovery,” he responds.

They plot together on the boat to the island, with Roberts stating: “I won’t let her chuck her life away – we need to trick her into dumping him. As much as this’ll pain us both, we have to call a truce to make this work.” The trailer is a joyful blend of passive aggression, smart quips and pure sass – we can’t get enough. Watch it for yourself here:

And it’s got the attention of the internet, that’s for certain. Many are already counting down the days until Roberts’ return to the beloved romcom genre:

It’s the second time this year that a fan-favourite actor has returned to romcoms, following Sandra Bullock’s performance in The Lost City:

It’s a romcom renaissance and we’re totally here for it:

Plotline predictions are already underway – will they or won’t they?

But simply put, we just can’t wait to see Roberts and Clooney on our screens together again:

Tickets To Paradise will be released in UK cinemas on 16 September.



