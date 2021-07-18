In winning the coveted award, which recognises the best film shown at the festival, Ducournau becomes the second woman to receive the Palme d’Or – and the first woman to win it alone.

However, this isn’t the only reason why Ducournau’s win is making headlines this morning (18 July). It’s also attracting attention because the film’s win was announced accidentally at the top of the ceremony – by none other than the competition jury president, Spike Lee.

And that’s not forgetting the fact that Titane, which is Ducournau’s second feature, has split critical opinion, too. The psychosexual thriller-slash-horror tells the story of Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a car show dancer who lives with a titanium plate in her head from a childhood car crash caused by her father. And that’s where the ‘normal’ bit ends.