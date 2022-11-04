If you’re a big fan of the Scandi noir genre, we have a newsflash for you: there’s far more to the world of Scandinavian cinema than tales of troubled detectives, corrupt politicians, excellent knitwear and twisted serial killers. In fact, Netflix has just confirmed that there’s a Nordic horror coming to the streaming platform this winter – and it sounds incredibly, incredibly watchable. Here’s what you need to know, then, about Troll. What’s the plot of Troll? The latest big-budget horror from screenwriter Espen Aukan, whose previous titles include the Norwegian film Vikingulven, this atmospheric horror sees palaeontologist Nora Tidemann launch an investigation when something monstrous begins to stir deep inside the mountain of Dovre.

Brilliantly bonkers, and deeply dark, we cannot wait for this Nordic horror to hit Netflix.

The government is desperate for a logical explanation. As Nora soon discovers, though, there is absolutely nothing logical about what’s happening here – but will she be able to make anyone listen to her in time to save the people of Oslo? Or, as per the official synopsis, “Something gigantic has awakened after being trapped for 1,000 years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?” Watch the trailer for Troll below:

Yup, you better believe that the eponymous Troll isn’t a metaphor… although, much like Godzilla before him, one imagines his story can be read as something of an allegory by viewers. Who stars in Troll? The talented Ine Marie Wilmann takes on the role of the aforementioned Nora in this deeply chaotic horror film. Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Gard B. Eidsvold, Pål Anders Nordvi, Eric Vorenholt and Hugo Mikal Skår also lend their star power to Troll. And let’s not forget the gorgeous Norwegian landscape, which feels as much of a character in its own right. Who is the director of Troll? Roar Uthaug – as in, yes, the director of Alicia Vikander’s Tomb Raider – is the man helming this project. It’s worth noting, though, that the trailer for Troll feels far more like Uthaug’s The Wave; think an ensemble cast, sweeping shots of bleak landscapes, a frighteningly ominous tone and a story about humanity’s fight to survive against seemingly impossible odds.

Unlike The Wave, though, this disaster film is less focused on an 80-metre tall tsunami that destroys everything in its path, and more about… more about a gigantic troll forging its own path of destruction. Go figure. When can we watch Troll on Netflix? This Nordic horror film is set in the depths of winter, so it makes sense that it’s due to become available for streaming on 1 December. Will you be tuning in?

