If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the wave of true crime content available to watch, it’s that viewers love nothing more than piecing together parts of a case for themselves. Call us internet sleuths, call us enthusiastic TV viewers, but it seems as though – yet again – the sleuths are the ones getting to the core of a truly baffling case.

In Netflix’s latest wild documentary Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King, a group of investors (turned self-appointed private investigators) try to uncover the details around the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten. The world of cryptocurrency is already a slightly baffling one to navigate but chuck in a mysterious death and potential scams and we’re hooked.

The suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten is the focus of Netflix's latest true crime doc.

As the synopsis reads: “In the paranoid world of cryptocurrency there’s only one rule – trust no one. So when Gerry Cotten, the CEO of Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, QuadrigaCX, dies in mysterious circumstances, he takes the password to $250 million of customers’ funds to the grave. “A group of horrified investors refuse to accept the official narrative. They believe Gerry’s ‘death’ has all the hallmarks of an ‘exit scam’, that he is still alive and has run off with their money.” The docufilm is the story of their investigation and will take you into the dark world where “no one and nothing is what it seems”. As the synopsis adds: “Will they be able to unravel the mystery at the heart of Quadriga, find Gerry Cotten, and finally get their money back?”

The investors turned sleuths are the main investigators in Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King.

The documentary seems all the more relevant now given the boom in NFTs, conversations around the metaverse and all things Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related. If the trailer is anything to go by, we know we’re in for a rollercoaster ride in the same vein of recently released documentaries like Bad Vegan, The Tinder Swindler and the upcoming White Hot. In it, we get a glimpse of Cotten’s lavish lifestyle at just 24 years old. He was travelling a lot, had been compared to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and then, suddenly, he died.

“There were so many different pieces to this story – so many questions,” one anonymous interviewee says and there are theories aplenty. Many look to the wife that was with Cotten at the time of his death (and was later believed to have been dancing at his funeral), while others think he could have been murdered or could actually be faking his own death to run away with the money. One thing’s for certain, the short trailer will leave your head buzzing with questions about a case you may not have previously heard of. Watch it for yourself here:

While this documentary may just lead you down a rabbit hole of further speculation, the film has been praised for shining a light on an increasingly popular part of society:

Watching it will certainly leave you picking up your jaw from the floor:

If there’s one thing Netflix knows how to do, it’s a documentary that keeps us thinking long after we’ve watched:

But don’t just take our word for it, viewers are lapping up this latest Netflix documentary in no time at all:

Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King is now available to stream on Netflix.

