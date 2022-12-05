The dark sexism behind our obsession with on-screen macho chefs

Professional kitchens are widely known to be gruelling and stressful places, and with that comes the assumption that women wouldn’t be able to handle the intensity, that we’re too ‘delicate’ for it. I always think of the thousands of recipes passed down through generations of women, only to end up on a Michelin-star menu with some dude taking the credit, as if he built those flavour profiles with his own hands. If women ‘belong in the kitchen’, why aren’t we in them professionally?

It’s conflicting then, how much I enjoy watching fictional chefs curse and cook up a storm. It’s not just because they’re sexy (although, if we’re being honest, a lot of them are). It’s because I love food, and therefore I love to feel like I’m peeking behind the kitchen curtain through films like Boiling Point. I love it because I never felt like I’d be allowed there in real life. I like the drama, the stress and the passion – because food incites that within me, too. But I need to stop romanticising it.

The recent popular on-screen portrayals have adjacent female characters, and some do a good job of realistically showing the sexism they face. Like the character of sous chef Sydney Adams in The Bear, who battles with kitchen machismo and has to work 10-times harder to be heard than her less qualified male counterparts. But seeing a woman front and centre? I can’t think of one example.

In a welcome change, the new Boiling Point series will pick up six months from where the film left off, and it will see sous chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as head chef at her own restaurant. Maybe we’ll finally get to see a nuanced, fully formed female chef on our screens. If young girls can see women cooking on screen, even fictionally, the more they’ll be inspired to pursue a career in the culinary world. Who knows where life would have taken me if the culture I was ingesting was different.