The dark sexism behind our obsession with on-screen macho chefs
From The Bear to Boiling Point, we can’t get enough of kitchen dramas. But we need to challenge the inherent misogyny in the fictional portrayal of chefs.
There’s an insatiable appetite for TV chefs. As a society, we can’t get enough of sweary sous chefs and charismatic-but-unstable fine-dining cooks – just look at the film and television that’s grabbed our attention this past year and you’ll see we’re hooked.
This summer, I greedily gobbled up The Bear, a comedy-drama set in Chicago that follows a fine-dining chef, Carmy, who returns to his family’s sandwich joint. It’s a soul-crushing, life-affirming, stressful watch – and hands down the best series I’ve seen in 2022. Last week, meanwhile, I went to the cinema to watch The Menu, a satirical horror about a deranged chef, Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), who has lost his love for cooking at the height of success; he’s eccentric, precise and runs a cult-like kitchen.
Then there was 2021’s Boiling Point, the 2021 film shot in a single take, following a high-end restaurant on its busiest night of the year, where Stephen Graham plays head chef Andy, a man living on the knife edge of life. The film was such a hit that it’s coming back as a spin-off series.
This past year is hardly the first time I’ve found myself pulled into the enigmatic world of TV chefs, either. Growing up, I was fascinated with all things culinary. Yet, I never believed I could be a part of that world, a feeling I attribute to the systemic sexism that plagues on-and-off screen kitchens.
In another universe, I might have been a chef, not a journalist. Learning to cook before I even got boobs, watching people eat my food with delight is a feeling I’ve chased and relished all my life. After school, I didn’t watch Friends or The Muppets, I tuned into Masterchef, Come Dine With Me (only to shout at the TV that I could do better) and anything fronted by Gordon Ramsey. The Food Network became a babysitter, with Guy Fieri as my substitute American uncle. Despite nailing a roux as a pre-teen, becoming a chef was never on my radar – a classic case of ‘if you don’t see yourself represented’ then you can’t imagine it’s possible. Even when working as a waitress, spending my time in the kitchen on breaks and learning how to dice an onion the right way, it never occurred to me that I could have a career in food.
This, I believe, is deeply rooted in the fact there’s a misogyny problem in the culinary world. According to the Office for National Statistics, only 17% of chef positions in the UK are held by women, another study found that just 6% of Michelin-starred restaurants are led by women and 6.73% of the world’s best 100 restaurants have a female head chef. Which feels acutely unfair, considering that women historically (and let’s be honest, currently) have been expected to do the majority of home cooking. These statistics aren’t because men are more talented chefs; it’s because they are assumed to be, thanks to patriarchal conditioning.
Professional kitchens are widely known to be gruelling and stressful places, and with that comes the assumption that women wouldn’t be able to handle the intensity, that we’re too ‘delicate’ for it. I always think of the thousands of recipes passed down through generations of women, only to end up on a Michelin-star menu with some dude taking the credit, as if he built those flavour profiles with his own hands. If women ‘belong in the kitchen’, why aren’t we in them professionally?
It’s conflicting then, how much I enjoy watching fictional chefs curse and cook up a storm. It’s not just because they’re sexy (although, if we’re being honest, a lot of them are). It’s because I love food, and therefore I love to feel like I’m peeking behind the kitchen curtain through films like Boiling Point. I love it because I never felt like I’d be allowed there in real life. I like the drama, the stress and the passion – because food incites that within me, too. But I need to stop romanticising it.
The recent popular on-screen portrayals have adjacent female characters, and some do a good job of realistically showing the sexism they face. Like the character of sous chef Sydney Adams in The Bear, who battles with kitchen machismo and has to work 10-times harder to be heard than her less qualified male counterparts. But seeing a woman front and centre? I can’t think of one example.
In a welcome change, the new Boiling Point series will pick up six months from where the film left off, and it will see sous chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as head chef at her own restaurant. Maybe we’ll finally get to see a nuanced, fully formed female chef on our screens. If young girls can see women cooking on screen, even fictionally, the more they’ll be inspired to pursue a career in the culinary world. Who knows where life would have taken me if the culture I was ingesting was different.
