In his speech, which has since gone viral on social media, Perry went on to thank his mother for teaching him to refuse to succumb to “blanket judgments.”

He added that he dedicated his award “to anyone who wants to stand in the middle – no matter what’s around the walls – stand in the middle, because that’s where healing happens.”

“That’s where conversation happens,” Perry continued. “That’s where change happens – it happens in the middle.

“So anyone who wants to meet me in the middle, to refuse hate, to refuse blanket judgement, and to help lift someone’s feet off the ground, this is for you, too.”