As sports fans, we see huge historic events like the Olympics play out on our screens, but so rarely are we given the chance to look behind the scenes at the truths, trials and tribulations that happen alongside them. However, in its upcoming docuseries, Netflix is preparing to tell the untold stories in the world of sports, starting with five feature-length episodes with “uncensored” interviews from legendary athletes like Caitlyn Jenner and boxer Christy Martin.

The trailer promises “sport’s greatest stories like you’ve never seen them before”, from mob-controlled hockey teams to abusive coaches. Opening up about her struggle to find her identity while being an Olympic champion, in one clip an emotional Jenner tells the camera: “I spent my entire life hiding. I didn’t want people to know me and know who I was.” Fans of The Last Dance and Wild, Wild Country (which comes from the same executive producers as Untold) will be sure to enjoy this one. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

What is Untold about?

The Netflix synopsis reads: “Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment – the big fight, the Olympics, the playoffs – and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy, and pathos beneath the sweat. Whether it’s the famous “Malice at the Palace” Pacers-Pistons brawl finally being unraveled by those who were on the inside, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner reflecting on her journey to winning gold, boxer Christy Martin in the fight of her life outside the ring, professional tennis player Mardy Fish opening up about his struggles with mental health, or a misfit band of hockey players known as the Trashers taking orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss, Untold gets to the heart of the passion and single mindedness it takes to be a champion and the ways in which the triumphs can be undone off the field. ”

Is there a trailer for Untold?

Watch the trailer below:

What are people saying about Untold?

If social media is anything to go by, it seems like plenty of people are already looking forward to the series being released. “Damn, this looks interesting,” commented one fan. “At last! Something worth watching,” declared another. An excited fan tweeted: “Just watched the trailer for #UntoldVol1 on #Netflix. I can’t wait to watch it when it airs!!”

Where can you watch Untold?

Untold premieres 10 August on Netflix. In the meantime, though, you can catch up with the best sports films and documentaries about inspiring women.

