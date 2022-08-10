It’s the summer of love if the recent slate of new romcoms is anything to go by. As well as new films and series galore, the new batch of romantic comedies have cemented the fact that many of us are tired of seeing the same old characters, themes and plotlines – we want fresh, exciting inclusivity that’s more representative of the world we live in.

Allow us to present Wedding Season. The new Netflix film was quietly released on the platform last week but has quickly become one of the week’s trending movies – and it’s not hard to see why. For many people this time of the year means one thing and one thing only: it’s wedding season. Whether you’re a guest, part of the wedding party or a bride yourself, there’s no denying the stress that can come with the whole affair. But what happens when cultural traditions mean that the sheer mention of weddings and husbands makes for multiple family arguments? Cue a fake boyfriend, of course.

In this new Netflix romcom, Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) are continually pressured by their parents to find spouses so they pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings. But they soon find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be. The fake dating trope has been used in films for years – just take To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Bridgerton as two recent examples. In this new film, however, we also hone in on crucial aspects of South Asian identity: understandings about marriage, the societal and age pressures that can come from parents and elders, and what it’s like to be a second-generation family member in a western society. But it manages to weave in these aspects effortlessly, all the while providing a hilarious and fun-loving romantic comedy that you can’t help but coo and laugh at. More than anything, the characters are lovable, there’s no real ‘bad guy’ and we see two oblivious leads start to fall for each other. Name us a happier scenario – we’ll wait.

What viewers love about the new romcom is the fact that it’s not setting out to do too much. It delivers cheesiness, romance and laughter, which are all we really want from the genre.

Wedding Season doesn’t hold back on the cheese but that’s what we’re here for.

On-screen chemistry can be a hard thing to come by but this new film nails it.

And it has the romantic scene to end all scenes.

Prepare to become quickly obsessed with it after watching, you’ve been warned.

Wedding Season is now available to stream on Netflix.

