So, what is it about Where The Crawdads Sing which has made it such an enduring hit? According to Edgar-Jones, it could have something to do with the story’s main character, Kya.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, the actor revealed what she finds most relatable about her character – and explained why she thinks this plays into the story’s popularity.

“That resilience and continuing on, despite many hardships, is one of the aspects of Kya that I found very relatable. It’s a very human quality: To continue,” she said.