White Night: Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chloë Grace Moretz lead cast of Jonestown Massacre thriller movie
White Night, the upcoming film about Jim Jones’ Peoples Temple cult, will be led by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chloë Grace Moretz. Here’s everything we know about the new movie.
In the exciting world of modern cinema, there are many things that catch our eye but when cults, psychological thrillers and female directors combine, it’s safe to say that our attention has well and truly been captured.
White Night is the latest upcoming release to skyrocket to the top of our watchlist and, as well as embodying all of the above, some recent exciting casting announcements have got us even more intrigued.
The new movie, which is adapted from Deborah Layton’s memoir Seductive Poison, is being directed by Anne Sewitsky who most recently directed the excellent Claire Foy-led BBC drama A Very British Scandal.
As well as Sewitsky at the directorial helm, Chloë Grace Moretz has signed on to star as Jonestown survivor Layton. Most intriguing, though, is that Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be appearing as the infamous cult leader Jim Jones.
Here’s everything we know about White Night so far.
What will White Night be about?
White Night is set to be one rollercoaster ride of a psychological thriller and will follow Jones’ well-known Peoples Temple cult and the resulting Jonestown Massacre.
The film will explore the story of Deborah Layton (played by Chloë Grace Moretz), who famously escaped the cult in 1978.
Based on her 1998 memoir Seductive Poison, with a screenplay adapted by William Wheeler, White Night will “recount the events that made Layton a key player in Jonestown and subsequent vocal victim,” according to Entertainment Weekly.
Who will star in White Night?
As well as Moretz playing Layton and Gordon-Levitt starring as Jim Jones, further casting announcements are yet to be made.
We’re sure this is just the tipping point of what will likely be a cast of stellar acting talent so watch this space for updates.
What has been said about White Night?
Amy Nauiokas, the CEO of Archer Gray, one of the companies producing the film, has said:
“Debbie Layton’s Seductive Poison was the first book Anne Carey and I optioned at Archer Gray, and it formed the foundation of our mission to help give voice to the stories it was time to hear.
“Debbie’s incredible journey with the Peoples Temple deserves an audience across generations.
“It should serve as a warning about the power a certain type of charismatic leader can have and the very real lessons to be learned from our history.”
FilmNation’s president of production, Ashley Fox, also said: “When we first read Bill Wheeler’s adaptation, it was seeing this infamous story from Deborah’s point of view that unlocked it psychologically and dramatically.
“Entering Jim Jones’ magnetic orbit through the eyes of an idealistic, passionate young woman reminded us that anyone can fall victim to extremism, given the right circumstances.”
When and where will White Night be available to watch?
While a release date is yet to be confirmed for the upcoming movie, we do know that filming for White Night is set to begin this spring.
We’ll be sure to update as soon as we know more.
