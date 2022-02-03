What has been said about White Night?

Amy Nauiokas, the CEO of Archer Gray, one of the companies producing the film, has said:

“Debbie Layton’s Seductive Poison was the first book Anne Carey and I optioned at Archer Gray, and it formed the foundation of our mission to help give voice to the stories it was time to hear.

“Debbie’s incredible journey with the Peoples Temple deserves an audience across generations.

“It should serve as a warning about the power a certain type of charismatic leader can have and the very real lessons to be learned from our history.”

FilmNation’s president of production, Ashley Fox, also said: “When we first read Bill Wheeler’s adaptation, it was seeing this infamous story from Deborah’s point of view that unlocked it psychologically and dramatically.

“Entering Jim Jones’ magnetic orbit through the eyes of an idealistic, passionate young woman reminded us that anyone can fall victim to extremism, given the right circumstances.”