We love the start of the new year, and not just because they’re filled with a sense of promise for the months ahead. It’s awards season, dear reader, which means cinemas and streaming services are suddenly filled to the brim with a bevy of exquisite new Oscar-nominated films – and one we’re really looking forward to this year is, of course, Women Talking.

Here’s what you need to know about Best Picture nominee.

What’s Women Talking all about?

The title for this one is misleadingly throwaway; this is no romcom or chick flick. Rather, Women Talking – which is directed by writer Sarah Polley – focuses its camera on the women of an isolated religious colony.

While many of these women may disagree on essential things, they come together to confront a shocking secret about the colony’s men. And so, in secret, the women begin a conversation to figure out what they need to do next – and, more importantly, how they might move forward together to build a better world for themselves and their children.