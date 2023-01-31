From The Crown to the Oscars? Here’s what you need to know about Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley’s critically-acclaimed drama, Women Talking.
We love the start of the new year, and not just because they’re filled with a sense of promise for the months ahead. It’s awards season, dear reader, which means cinemas and streaming services are suddenly filled to the brim with a bevy of exquisite new Oscar-nominated films – and one we’re really looking forward to this year is, of course, Women Talking.
Here’s what you need to know about Best Picture nominee.
What’s Women Talking all about?
The title for this one is misleadingly throwaway; this is no romcom or chick flick. Rather, Women Talking – which is directed by writer Sarah Polley – focuses its camera on the women of an isolated religious colony.
While many of these women may disagree on essential things, they come together to confront a shocking secret about the colony’s men. And so, in secret, the women begin a conversation to figure out what they need to do next – and, more importantly, how they might move forward together to build a better world for themselves and their children.
Watch the trailer for Women Talking below:
Should they do nothing? Should they stay and fight? Or should they leave their remote, bucolic hamlet for the unknown terrors of the outside world?
Whatever they decide, it’s safe to assume that this film (adapted from the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews – who was in turn inspired by actual events that took place in a Mennonite religious community in Bolivia, when a number of women realised they have been systematically drugged and raped by the village men for years) will hit viewers hard.
Who stars in Women Talking?
Claire Foy might be the name on everyone’s lips at the moment, but this film boasts a seriously star-studded cast:
- Rooney Mara as Ona
- Jessie Buckley as Mariche
- Judith Ivey as Agata
- Ben Whishaw as August
- Frances McDormand as Scarface Janz
- Sheila McCarthy as Greta
- Michelle McLeod as Mejal
- Kate Hallett as Autje
- Liv McNeil as Nietje
- Emily Mitchell as Miep
- Kira Guloien as Anna
- Shayla Brown as Helena
- August Winter as Melvi
- Claire Foy as Salome
What are people saying about Women Talking?
Ever since the #MeToo drama had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival last year, people have been buzzing about Women Talking – which now finds itself in the running for both Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2023 Academy Awards.
And, with a 91% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes already, we have a feeling that everyone’s going to be rushing to watch this extraordinary emotional story when it debuts in cinemas here in the UK.
When can we watch Women Talking?
Women Talking will be released in UK cinemas on 10 February.
Will you be watching?
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.
