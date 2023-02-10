A film like this has two difficult (and easily fallible) things to balance. The first: to manage being very frank and upfront about something very awful, as it can’t dilute its subject matter. Indeed, its subject matter is literally the impetus for these conversations the women are having. The second, of course, is to avoid feeling as if someone has turned a camera upon a play – because, much like a play, it’s a story that a) takes place in a single room, and b) unfolds entirely through conversation.

It succeeds, mostly, in not feeling too stagey, and that is because Polley is a great writer . Much as she did in the Oscar-nominated Away From Her and TV series Alias Grace, she makes language feel cinematic, keeping the dialogue pacey. The tension is ramped up, too, because there’s a strict time limit of 24 hours: after a day has passed, the colony’s abusive men will return, and the women must have made their potentially life-or-death decision by then. I was often on the edge of my seat – and the edge of tears – watching and wondering if someone in the group would change their mind and allow them all to move forward, or hold them back and sabotage their chances of escape.

If this sounds claustrophobic, there are moments of relief to be found – and far more laugh-out-loud moments than I expected. This is a film that knows its audience (much like its characters) need the pressure to be lifted sometimes. That they need to breathe. And that they need to, above all else, escape the confines of the barn.