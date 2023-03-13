Women Talking, directed and written by Sarah Polley and based on the Canadian novel by Miriam Toews, tells the story of a group of women from a remote religious community who come together to decide their next move after a series of attacks within the community. It’s a complex, nuanced look at the difficulties of effective discussion and at the quiet power of women.

At the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Polley took home the award for Best Adapted Screenplay. In Polley’s Oscar acceptance speech, the writer and director made a powerful case for the power of healthy communication and finding hope.