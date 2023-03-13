Women Talking director and screenwriter Sarah Polley makes the case for hope in her Oscars acceptance speech
Meg Walters
Sarah Polley took home the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking, a film about “people who don’t agree on every single issue manage to sit together in a room and carve out a way forward together free of violence.”
Women Talking, directed and written by Sarah Polley and based on the Canadian novel by Miriam Toews, tells the story of a group of women from a remote religious community who come together to decide their next move after a series of attacks within the community. It’s a complex, nuanced look at the difficulties of effective discussion and at the quiet power of women.
At the 95th Annual Academy Awards, Polley took home the award for Best Adapted Screenplay. In Polley’s Oscar acceptance speech, the writer and director made a powerful case for the power of healthy communication and finding hope.
“I just want to thank the Academy for not being mortally offended by the words ‘Women’ and ‘Talking’ so close together like that,” Polley joked as she stepped onto the stage.
She then spoke about the power and importance of real communication. “Miriam Toews wrote an essential novel about a radical act of democracy in which people who don’t agree on every single issue manage to sit together in a room and carve out a way forward together free of violence. They do so not just by talking but also by listening.”
Polley went on, leaving the audience with the message of hope. “The last line of our film is delivered by a young woman to a new baby and she says your story will be different from ours,” she said. “It’s a promise and a commitment and an anchor and it’s what i’d like to say with all of my might to my three incredible kids, Eve, Isla and Amy as they make their way through this beautiful world.”
In a world of increasing division, Polley’s film and her acceptance speech could not feel more important or timely. It’s certainly wonderful to see Women Talking take home an Academy Award.
Images: Getty