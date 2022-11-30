If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s this: Reese Witherspoon’s romcoms are always the sort of feel-good films that brighten our days. Here’s what you need to know, then, about her new Netflix project, Your Place Or Mine.
Aline Brosh McKenna – the same celebrated director-writer-executive producer who brought us such gems as Devil Wears Prada and My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – is at it again.
This time, though, she’s joining forces with the legend that is Reese Witherspoon for a dazzling new Netflix romcom. And, quite honestly, we can’t wait to stream the hell out of it.
Here’s what you need to know, then, about Your Place Or Mine.
What’s the plot of Your Place Or Mine?
The story follows Witherspoon’s Debbie and her best friend, Peter. Despite being as thick as thieves, the duo couldn’t be more different; she craves routine with her son in LA, while he thrives on change in New York.
When they swap houses and lives for a week, though, they soon discover what they want might not be what they really need…
Who stars in Your Place Or Mine?
Witherspoon is joined onscreen by Ashton Kutcher, who took the time to FaceTime his co-star during Netflix’s annual Tudum fan event.
“Are you excited to tell people about our new romantic comedy?” Witherspoon asked him.
“Oh yeah,” he said, feigning forgetfulness. “The one called Your Place Or Mine?”
Check it out:
Rounding out the cast are Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn.
When can we watch Your Place Or Mine?
Your Place Or Mine is dropping just in time for Valentine’s Day 2023, which feels like a long time away – but we have a feeling the 10 February will roll around a lot quicker than we expect.
Will you be watching?
Images: Netflix
