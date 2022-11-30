Aline Brosh McKenna – the same celebrated director-writer-executive producer who brought us such gems as Devil Wears Prada and My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – is at it again.

This time, though, she’s joining forces with the legend that is Reese Witherspoon for a dazzling new Netflix romcom. And, quite honestly, we can’t wait to stream the hell out of it.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about Your Place Or Mine.

What’s the plot of Your Place Or Mine?

The story follows Witherspoon’s Debbie and her best friend, Peter. Despite being as thick as thieves, the duo couldn’t be more different; she craves routine with her son in LA, while he thrives on change in New York.