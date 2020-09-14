The black and white film stars Zendaya and John David Washington as a high-flying couple in the movie industry whose relationship falls under pressure after they return one night from a premiere.

A discussion about their past flings takes an unexpected turn, putting their love for one another to the test like never before.

Despite its very limited filming schedule (Deadline reports that it was shot over a period of 15 days, from June to July), Malcolm & Marie is already being hailed as a profound and honest piece of cinema that weaves in current social themes in a similar style to 2019 Oscar-winning relationship epic Marriage Story.

The $30 million deal that Variety reports as part of Netflix’s acquisition of Malcolm & Marie certainly supports the idea of it being a must-watch drama.