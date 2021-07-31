“Y’all wanna hear a story about why me and this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense.”

So goes the opening line of a viral 2015 Twitter thread by Aziah “Zola” Wells King. The 148-tweet saga, which chronicled the story of her impromptu road trip to Florida with a new acquaintance, Jessica, took the internet by storm with its explosive revelations, earning the hashtag #TheStory and capturing the attention of celebrity fans such as Ava DuVernay, Solange Knowles and Missy Elliott.

Six years and one epic Rolling Stone article later, and the stranger-than-fiction story has now been adapted for the big screen. Following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, the release of Zola was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but finally arrives in cinemas this month as the first Twitter thread to be made into a movie.