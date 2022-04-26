It’s a great time for LGBTQ+ love stories right now. Not only is Netflix’s new coming-of-age series Heartstopper making waves with its moving teen romance (and one seriously epic cameo), but Russell T Davies’ vibrant new remake of Queer As Folk is just around the corner. But the LGBTQ+ love train isn’t slowing down any time soon. Now, a brand new queer romcom inspired by a beloved Jane Austen novel is bringing another joyous, life-affirming story to the TV world in time for Pride.

Billed as a gay adaptation of Austen’s Pride And Prejudice, upcoming movie Fire Island follows two best friends, the Elizabeth Bennet-esque Noah (Sunnyside’s Joel Kim Booster) and Howie (Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang), who set out for a week-long holiday in the Pines, an iconic queer hotspot on New York’s Fire Island. Over the course of their summer adventure, they party with friends and flirt with two other, significantly wealthier vacationers, Will (How To Get Away With Murder’s Conrad Ricamora) and Charlie (You’s James Scully). But When Howie falls for Mr Darcy-inspired love interest Will, things start to get complicated between the best friends. The entirely LGBTQ+ cast also features Yang’s longtime Las Culturistas podcast co-host Matt Rogers, as well as Margaret Cho, Nick Adams, Tomás Matos and Torian Miller, who make up Noah’s chosen family.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Booster, who also penned the script for the film, explained that he was inspired after taking a trip to the Pines with Yang where he brought Austen’s novel with him. “I want people – especially gay men, especially queer people – to walk away from the movie happy that they’re gay,” he explained. “I think that there are so many movies about the gay experience that are fraught with people who are unsure if they’re happy being gay or struggling with coming out… I want people to come away from this movie feeling the joy of our experiences and that it’s not all tragic. There are many of us out here living our lives joyfully.” The trailer teases plenty of hilarity, challenges and romantic misadventures as Noah and Howie navigate a rocky spot in their friendship. There’s even a cameo from RuPaul’s Drag Race star Peppermint, which is a surefire sign that we’re in for a helluva lot of laughs. Take a look:

Fire Island will be available to stream on Hulu in the US and on Disney+’s Star brand globally from 3 June 2022.