Take two cash-strapped Londoners in their mid-20s, one broken heart and a hare-brained idea to timeshare a bed, and what do you get? A delicious recipe for millennial love. If you know your Marian Keyes from your Jojo Moyes, then you’ll also recognise this true-to-life storyline from Beth O’Leary’s bestselling novel The Flatshare. The book follows the life of Tiffany and Leon, two twenty-somethings who agree to share a one-bed flat but not to meet, only for their plan to go awry when the pair begin to rely on each other’s Post-it notes for support.

Tender, funny and poignant, O’Leary’s novel became one of the most talked about books in 2019, shooting up the Sunday Times bestseller list before being translated into 33 languages. A love story that’s utterly relatable for our times, Stylist’s Francesca Brown wrote that the novel is “like a Richard Curtis film populated by actual humans – transplanting all the delight of a thinking romcom into the 21st century”. So it’s excellent news, then, that the novel is being adapted for the small screen this summer. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount+ has greenlit a a new London-set drama titled Flatshare as part of its plan to launch 50 new international scripted originals this year.

The Flatshare by Beth O'Leary

There’s some pretty brilliant casting at hand, too. Jessica Brown Findlay, best known for her portrayal of Lady Sybil Crawley in Downton Abbey will play Tiffany, while Anthony Welsh, who starred as Jack in Fleabag and has also featured in Black Mirror, Master Of None and The Great, will play Leon. Also joining the cast are The Witcher’s Bart Edwards who will play Tiffany’s ex-boyfriend Justin, and Gangs Of London’s Shaq B Grant, who will play Leon’s brother Richie. Other notable faces in the show include Shaniqua Okwok, who played Solly Babatunde in It’s A Sin and Jonah Hauer-King who stars in second world war drama World On Fire, and will play Tiffany’s best friends Maia and Mo.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Beth O’Leary’s captivating bestseller to television,” executive producers Miriam Brent, Rory Aitken and Eleanor Moran said in a statement. “Bursting with wit and heart, Flatshare is the perfect love story for a global millennial audience. Adapted for the screen by our incredible showrunner Rose Lewenstein, and helmed by Oscar-nominated director Peter Cattaneo, the creative team is a dream come true. “With Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh as our leads, we can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with Tiffany and Leon all over again.” Although no release date has been announced yet, fans of O’Leary’s work will be pleased to know that filming for the new series has begun in Bristol, and will also take place in London and Brighton. Watch this space…