Florence Pugh has revealed her latest movie role and it is truly wild

We’re all massive fans of Florence Pugh’s powerful energy, and she seems to have surpassed herself with a new, knock-out punch of a role as a murderous robot in Dolly, a new Apple TV+ series. Wild.

The show will be based on a science fiction short story of the same name by American author Elizabeth Bear. The book’s synopsis: a sex robot – Pugh’s character – murders its billionaire owner, leading to police having to work out whether the machine is a murder weapon or a culprit. The robot, Dolly, requests a lawyer after insisting she is not guilty of the crime.

This seriously Black Mirror-vibes TV show is set to be penned by Vanessa Taylor (who co-wrote the Oscar-winning film The Shape Of Water and was a producer on Game of Thrones) and Iron Man 3 writer Drew Pearce. Apple TV+ may have won a pretty fierce bidding war for the show, but a director is yet to be announced and the script is yet to be finished – still, we are totally here for it.