Florence Pugh has revealed her latest movie role and it is truly wild

The Marvel and Little Women star is set to play a sentient robot who murders its owner in new Apple TV+ series, Dolly.
We’re all massive fans of Florence Pugh’s powerful energy, and she seems to have surpassed herself with a new, knock-out punch of a role as a murderous robot in Dolly, a new Apple TV+ series. Wild.
The show will be based on a science fiction short story of the same name by American author Elizabeth Bear. The book’s synopsis: a sex robot – Pugh’s character – murders its billionaire owner, leading to police having to work out whether the machine is a murder weapon or a culprit. The robot, Dolly, requests a lawyer after insisting she is not guilty of the crime.
This seriously Black Mirror-vibes TV show is set to be penned by Vanessa Taylor (who co-wrote the Oscar-winning film The Shape Of Water and was a producer on Game of Thrones) and Iron Man 3 writer Drew Pearce. Apple TV+ may have won a pretty fierce bidding war for the show, but a director is yet to be announced and the script is yet to be finished – still, we are totally here for it.
In the meantime, Pugh has many exciting projects in the pipeline including the upcoming (delayed, ‘cause Covid) Marvel blockbuster Black Widow – currently due out on 7 May 2021 – which explores Scarlett Johansson’s back story as well as introducing Pugh as a superhero in her own right.
Just to add to the undeniable girl power vibes that her repertoire is cultivating (Little Women, have you heard of it?) Pugh is also set to star alongside Harry Styles in psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde’s directorial follow up to coming-of-age comedy Booksmart.
Deadline describes the movie as being “a psychological thriller for the Time’s Up era”. It will focus on a 1950s housewife (played by Pugh) whose “reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing truth underneath”.
The Hollywood Reporter describes the setting as “an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert”. It also says the story “centres on a housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life”.
