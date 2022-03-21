I’d have to agree. A mix of blood, sex, fetishism, dancing and humour might sound strange, but the different genres are masterfully woven together by Cave. In one scene, a cannibalistic dinner date turns into a synchronised bop (if you haven’t watched Sebastian Stan’s audition tape, I’d urge you to do so with haste). “They were really fun,” Edgar-Jones says fondly. “I mean, the one at the start was like our second day working together. And it was great because they’re meant to be a little bit awkward and silly and we definitely were a bit shy and awkward.” Truly authentic, then, I say. “I was just like, oh my gosh, the world’s gonna see my terrible dancing”.

I put it to Edgar-Jones that much of the horror of Fresh comes from the idea that something so monstrous could actually be happening in real life. What did she make of the twist? “You know, that was what was the sort of joy and terror of reading the script. I had no idea where it was going to take us.” It has to be said, too, that putting the title sequence 30 minutes in is a truly brilliant move. “I love that they did that half an hour in, suddenly you’re like, actually, this is the film we’re in. I thought that was a really clever device because it does really does feel like the film splits into sort of the first act, second and third, and it gets increasingly chaotic and mad as it goes.”