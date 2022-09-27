Good news for fans of the espionage thriller Homeland: the ever-talented Claire Danes has just been cast as the lead in a brand new HBO Max series called Full Circle. The drama, which was given the green light a year ago, follows an investigation into a kidnapping gone awry. Over the course of six episodes, viewers will witness long-held secrets get revealed that eventually connect multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Danes will be taking on the role of a Manhattan attorney who runs her father’s family business. Zazie Beetz, on the other hand, will be starring opposite Danes as an agent for the US Postal Inspection Service. The show is based on a script by Ed Solomon (Now You See Me, Bill & Ted Face The Music), and will be directed by Steven Soderbergh. The pair previously worked together on HBO Max’s film No Sudden Move and Mosaic, an interactive mystery. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Soderbergh described the series as “a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate”. “Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve,” he added.

Claire Danes will star in HBO Max's Full Circle

Joey Chavez, executive VP original drama at HBO Max, also described the series as a “masterful crime drama” which is “full of twists and turns”. Fans of Danes who have been keenly keeping up with her recent on-screen roles will know that she recently starred in Apple TV+’s captivating adaptation of The Essex Serpent and will also feature in the upcoming FX limited show Fleishman Is In Trouble. Zazie Beetz, meanwhile, was most recently seen in the 2022 action thriller Bullet Train, but she is best known for her role as Vanessa in the comedy-drama Atlanta.

Zazie Beetz will star in HBO Max's Full Circle

As reported by Collider, Full Circle falls under a multi-year deal that the director Soderbergh signed with HBO and HBO Max. This partnership sees him develop television content for both platforms and extends to a first-look deal for movies. Soderbergh also directed the comedy-drama Let Them All Talk, which features Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen and Gemma Chan. The production team promises that Full Circle will be full to the brim with suspense and unexpected twists and turns. While there is no official release date yet, with such a talented and well-known cast locked down, the series holds the power to become a gripping watch.

