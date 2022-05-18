In the realm of homegrown British talent who consistently create brilliant films and TV shows, Gemma Arterton is undoubtedly up there with the best of them. From her breakout role as head girl Kelly Jones in St Trinian’s and her turn as Bond girl Strawberry Fields in the 007 blockbuster Quantum Of Solace to her captivating performance as Sister Clodagh in the BBC adaptation of Rumer Godden’s classic novel Black Narcissus, the actor can always be relied upon to deliver a captivating performance. If you’re familiar with her back-catalogue, then you’ll know that Arterton has a particular flair for comedy. And in a piece of casting news that can only be described as pitch-perfect, she will now be taking the lead in Sky’s upcoming series Funny Woman.

Based on Nick Hornby’s bestselling 2016 novel, the comedy-drama follows Barbara Parker (Arterton), a young woman working in a Blackpool rock factory, who embarks on a mission to find her comic voice in the male-dominated world of the 1960s sitcom. Described as a “force of nature who takes London by storm”, the series chronicles Parker’s journey from Blackpool beauty queen to comedy superstar and nation’s sweetheart amid the cultural explosion of the 60s.

Gemma Arterton is taking the lead in Sky's new comedy Funny Woman

The new trailer for the series transports us to the swinging 60s where Barbara Parker has just been crowned Miss Blackpool. Parker decides there’s much more to life than being a beauty queen in a seaside town, though, so she sets off for the bright lights of London to make a name for herself.

We see Barbara find herself in unfamiliar territory as she auditions for a new TV comedy show, but her northern wit proves to be a winner, and she lands the role. Barbara’s new career in showbusiness is not without its challenges, though, and she has to fight against sexist attitudes of the era to prove her worth. Take a look:

Written by and starring the multi-award-winning Morwenna Banks (Slow Horses) and directed by Bafta nominee Oliver Parker, Funny Woman has a brilliant cast lined up alongside Arterton. The ensemble includes Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding) as Barbara’s agent, Brian Debenham; David Threlfall (Shameless) as Barbara’s father, George; and Tom Bateman (Murder On The Orient Express) as dangerously charming actor Clive. The cast also stars Clare-Hope Ashitey (Top Boy), Arsher Ali (Line Of Duty), Alexa Davies (White House Farm), Emily Bevan (Temple), Leo Bill (Becoming Elizabeth), Matthew Beard (Vienna Blood), Olivia Williams (The Crown), Rosie Cavaliero (Code 404) and Alistair Petrie (Sex Education). “It’s a heartwarming story of an ambitious woman with a dream of making people laugh – it’s going to be something special,” Arterton commented in a statement. “It’s an honour to be working with such an incredible team and be reunited with my first ever director, Oliver Parker.” Funny Woman will air on Sky Max in October 2022.