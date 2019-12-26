We spend December thinking about praying for peace – our own – and frenetically rushing towards the 25th. We believe that everything will be OK just as soon as the last present is wrapped, when we tap our pin number into the supermarket machine for the last time, when we get the seventeenth and final Uber and go home after drinking weak mulled wine and eating lukewarm mince pies at the house of the girlfriend of the person we interned with for two weeks 12 years ago.

‘On the 26th of December,’ we think to ourselves, ‘I shall take to my bed and slip into a voluntary, week long coma, emerging fresh and rested in the early hours of 2019.’ Then we wake up baffled on Boxing Day. We don’t quite know what to do with ourselves. Do we backdate our reading and sit down with the Booker shortlist, or get ahead and attempt to pre-empt next year’s winner? Do we fashion a feast from festive leftovers, and try to do something creative and Heston-esque with liquid smoke, and soggy sprouts emerging from an explosion of foam? Do we rush to a department store sale, sharpen our elbows and attempt to bag a Gucci Marmont for 95% of the RRP? Or do we spend the week in a state of exhausted panic, almost getting dressed, almost replying to emails and almost watching the new episodes of Making A Murderer before giving up and falling asleep in front of Friends. (So comforting. So known.)