It’s always a sad day when one of our favourite TV shows comes to an end. Whether it’s an enduring franchise that’s been a constant companion in our lives or a breakout series that comes and goes after one short season, it’s never easy to say goodbye to characters that we know and love. It would be something of an understatement, however, to say that we’d anticipated the sudden cancellation of one of the British public’s most beloved period dramas, Gentleman Jack.

In a statement released to Deadline, HBO shared the news that it would not be renewing the major TV drama, which first aired in 2019 and has run for two seasons. “HBO will not be moving forward with a third season of Gentleman Jack,” the network said. “When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series’ creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it’s been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister’s journey has resonated with viewers. We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann’s story to life. We’d also like to thank our partners at BBC and Lookout Point for their collaboration on two remarkable seasons.”

Gentleman Jack season 2: Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle and Lydia Leonard.

The news comes just over a month after the series, a co-production with the BBC, aired its season two finale on HBO, as well as a few days after the end of Pride month. Inspired by the real-life coded diaries of Anne Lister, Gentleman Jack stars Suranne Jones as the prominent 19th century lesbian landowner, entrepreneur and innovator, whose journey to restore her uncle’s estate in 1832 leads to a series of adventures in her hometown of Halifax, including an unconventional romance with Ann Walker (played by Sophie Rundle). Gentleman Jack’s second season continued the story of Lister’s bold exploits in Regency-era England, with Anne and Ann setting up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

Gentleman Jack: Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker and Suranne Jones as Anne Lister

The show was an instant hit with viewers, heralded as much for its unique storytelling and compelling performances as it was for unapologetically centring the LGBTQ+ trailblazer in a sensitive, nuanced and historically accurate light. So profound was its impact the the BBC recently aired Gentleman Jack Changed My Life, a heart-warming documentary exploring how the TV show had positively, and in some cases dramatically, changed the lives of British women of all ages. The news is especially sad given that Wainwright had recently expressed her hopes to continue the story, telling Newsweek that she had five or six more years of Lister’s life to explore from the diary entries. The show was reviewed positively both by viewers and critics alike, with a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for critics, and an even higher 93% rating with audiences. After the news broke, the internet was outraged, confused and disappointed in equal measure.

In a heartfelt message posted to Instagram in the wake of the news, Suranne Jones reflected on the huge cultural impact of the show and thanked the cast and crew for their efforts in bringing the show to life. “I just wanted to take a moment to reflect on our beautiful journey making this show,” she began. “While it is sad news Gentleman Jack will not be renewed, this show has brought so many together, enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion and creativity and gave me a real connection to you as its audience. Anne Lister now has a statue in the Piece Hall. There is a blue plaque in Holy Trinity churchyard celebrating Anne and Ann’s union in 1834. There is a college named after Anne Lister on the east campus at the University of York. Shibden now has more visitors than ever before and you will find Anne Lister walks, tours and trails galore when visiting Halifax and its surrounding areas. I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has. It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got.

“THANK YOU for all your support. Thank you to Sally Wainwright for bringing us this amazing story and passion. Thank you to @lindaviemakeup and @tompye33 for the stunning work over both seasons and to our design team who blew me away on set everyday. To our cast and crew who are just so talented and beautiful and finally I love you @sophiesophierundle you are a true friend and a total star.” Needless to say, we’ll be keeping everything crossed for another network or streaming service to throw their top hat in the ring to save Gentleman Jack.

