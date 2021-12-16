You may also like Queer Eye season 6: we finally have a first look trailer and release date for Netflix’s most heartwarming show

If you’re a JVN fan, then you’ll no doubt already be up to date with the LGBTQ+ star’s weekly podcast, Getting Curious. Van Ness started the podcast way back in 2015, before Queer Eye made its debut, and it’s a real testament to the show’s staying power that it’s still going strong. The premise is simple: in each episode, Van Ness takes a deep dive into a question that makes him curious, with recent episodes exploring the history of scissors, the origins of the Panama canal, the cure for vaccine misinformation, and a look back at the legacy of Bring It On with Gabrielle Union.

Entertainment Weekly, the new Netflix show of the same name will take this tried-and-tested format to the small screen. According to, the new Netflix show of the same name will take this tried-and-tested format to the small screen. “From skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects,” reads the official synopsis.

Fans of the Fab Five, rest assured: Van Ness is still very much a part of the beloved Netflix reality makeover show Queer Eye, which returns with its sixth season on 31 December. The new season sees Van Ness accompany interior design guru Bobby Berk, culture hound Karamo Brown, kitchen connoisseur Antoni Porowski and sartorial hero Tan France as they change people’s lives in Texas, despite a long pause in filming caused by the pandemic.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Van Ness explained that Getting Curious has been a long time in the making. “I have been working towards this moment for almost 10 years and it’s finally here!! My first ever solo network TV project created and Executive Produced by yours truly!” he wrote.

Even better, we only have to wait little over a month until Getting Curious arrives on Netflix, as the new series premieres on 28 January. If JVN’s bubbly enthusiasm isn’t an antidote to the January blues, we don’t know what is.