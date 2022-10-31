Netflix’s 2020 series Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich documented the full extent of the horrific abuse that happened at the hand of the late financier and convicted sex offender. But perhaps more shocking was the involvement of the mysterious Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite that became a puppet master for the elite and played a major role in trafficking victims straight to Epstein’s door. Now, the makers of the documentary that shook up our previous misconceptions of some of the most powerful individuals in the world are turning our eyes to Maxwell and, more importantly, the women and girls that suffered as a result of her heinous actions. Here’s everything you need to know about Ghislaine Maxwell and the upcoming documentary.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse young girls.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? Born into an extremely wealthy family, Ghislaine Maxwell was the daughter of publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell. Reportedly, there was a great deal of emotional and parental neglect towards Maxwell in her early years, following a car accident that resulted in her older brother spending the remainder of his life in a coma. Maxwell’s life was occupied by lavish parties, sprawling elaborate houses and events that overflowed with celebrities and prominent figures. Her name quickly became common in these circles, where she was solidified as a socialite and high-society veteran. She went on to make her connection with Epstein in 1991 through a mutual friend. From there, years of horrors and the development of a prominent sex trafficking ring would grow as Maxwell assisted Epstein in his torment of underage girls. Maxwell’s role was one of coercion and grooming, acting as a collector of vulnerable young women to bring back to Epstein’s homes where they would be subject to terrible sexual abuse. Over the years, she also played a part in connecting Epstein to many other notable names, and the couple were seen socialising with figures such as Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew. In 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of conspiring with Epstein in the sexual abuse of minors and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre (then Roberts) pictured with Ghislaine Maxwell

What’s Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich about? In the same vein as its predecessor, Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich will take an in-depth look at the life and crimes of the sex trafficker and ex-socialite, as well as her criminal associations with Epstein and the resulting trial. However, the documentary promises to shine a spotlight on the important perspective of Maxwell’s victims, who come forward to share their accounts of abuse. As true crime followers will know all too well, it is an aspect that is sadly often overlooked by documentaries and explorations of real-life crimes, often leaving the victims and survivors on the back burner to focus on the more salacious details. Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich seems to confront this head-on. With interviews featuring survivors of Maxwell’s abuse, it appears that we will be able to gain a first-hand telling of the terrible acts that took place as part of Maxwell’s inner workings and shine a light on how she managed to grow her sexual abuse ring so widely. The documentary also discusses the politics of money and the influence it can have on vulnerable people. After all, financial excess and power are dangerous tools when placed in the wrong hands, as proven by the scale of Epstein and Maxwell’s abusive empire.

Is there a trailer for Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich? Netflix has just released the trailer for the new documentary, which provides good insight as to what we can expect to uncover.

From the offset, the shocking nature of Maxwell’s involvement is highlighted. “You’re taught that predators are old men in alleys,” a voiceover tells us over images of Epstein and Maxwell. “You’re not told that a friend, a socialite, a woman can be a predator too.” It ponders on the slow approach to Maxwell’s involvement after Epstein’s arrest, and why she was able to walk free for so long after the fact, when her involvement was so prominent. But her wealthy background, family legacy, reputation and power certainly had something to do with it. “Class can cloud reality,” we’re told. “And Ghislaine capitalised on that.” The trial appears to be the climax that the documentary will build up to, with one of the survivors telling us that she is going to testify about the abuse she received alongside her sister. It’s easy to wonder how much of an influence Epstein had on Maxwell, given how often history tells us that sadistic and clever men can control women, but the trailer dispels this thought vehemently. “She knew she was going to make these high-powered men happy,” another voice tells us, with accompanying images of Maxwell and Prince Andrew. “She fed a monster…you have to kind of be a monster to do it,” are the final words imposed onto us in the trailer, leaving us in the midst of the awful knowledge that evil can exist in all forms.

When will Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich be released? We won’t have to wait long to continue digging into this shocking and developing tale of corruption and exploitation, as the documentary is set to release on 25th November. Until then, there are other investigative tellings of Maxwell and her history, as well as that of Epstein. Unfortunately, the true scale of this dynamic may never be known. Maxwell was tried for six counts of sexual abuse during her trial, though the number of young women whose lives were impacted by her and Epstein’s crimes could be significantly more. It was a partnership that utilised wealth and power in the most diabolical ways and forever changed our perception of the elite, creating the question mark that will now hang over the most prominent figures for decades to come. Perhaps Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich will at least provide some further insight into the woman who played such a significant role within it.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich will be available to stream on Netflix on 25 November.

