Since his arrest in 2019, the horrific details of the scale of sexual abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell have shocked the world. Though Epstein died by suicide before he could face trial, Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting and trafficking young girls to be sexually abused by Epstein in December 2021. Now tonight, ITV’s gripping documentary Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and The Paedophile will offer a deep dive into one of the biggest headlines of the decade, and aim to uncover the truth about the relationship between the three powerful figures at the centre of the sexual abuse scandal.

As the official synopsis reads: “As Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentencing in a New York prison, ITV’s Ranvir Singh unravels the story of how an entitled daughter of a billionaire sank into shame and disgrace through her friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In the documentary, “Ranvir also explores how Prince Andrew, the Queen’s second son, is now embroiled in the scandal as he faces his own possible civil court case brought by Virginia Giuffre. He denies any wrongdoing. Amid the allegations, Buckingham Palace announced last week that the Queen had stripped the duke of his military titles and royal patronages after the judge presiding over the civil lawsuit for alleged “sexual assault and battery” was allowed to move to trial.

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein pictured in 2000

The ITV film will also uncover the culture of excess, influence and control that contributed to Maxwell and Epstein’s crimes. “Maxwell’s trial shone a spotlight on the lifestyle of her, Epstein and their circle, including private jets, New York mansions and luxury exotic islands. Ranvir explores Maxwell and Epstein’s extensive network of rich, powerful and famous friends, speaking with some of those in their ‘Little Black Book’ of contacts and examining evidence from the trial including flight logs from Epstein’s private planes listing famous passengers. Ranvir speaks to survivors who tell her Maxwell was equally to blame for using her influence as a woman to persuade them into Epstein’s web of abuse.”

Throughout Maxwell’s trial, the court heard emotional testimonies from victims of her and Epstein’s crimes. Annie Farmer, one of the women who testified against Maxwell, also said: “I am so relieved and grateful that the jury recognised [her] pattern of predatory behaviour. “I hope that this verdict brings solace to all who need it and demonstrates that no one is above the law.” And after Prince Andrew was accused of displaying a lack of sympathy and dismissing victim testimonies in his infamous Newsnight interview back in 2019, it seems like a small justice that the documentary will do more to centre survivor’s stories in the narrative. Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and The Paedophile airs tonight on ITV at 9pm.

