Anne Mensah, VP of UK series at Netflix, added: “We feel very privileged to be working closely with Gillian on new projects. Her success at Netflix – from Sex Education to her singular portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown – is second to none and we look forward to launching shows with her as an actress and executive producer.”

While details of the new deal are being kept tightly under wraps, we’re left to ponder all the exciting possibilities. Could we be getting a new drama series? An action-packed thriller, perhaps? Or even a documentary?

We may not know the answers just yet – and we’ll be sure to keep you updated once we know more – but fans have been expressing their excitement over the new deal.

Many are just excited to know that Anderson is being kept “booked and busy”: