Iconic actor Gillian Anderson has signed an exclusive deal with Netflix, meaning that we’re about to get more top quality content coming our way soon.
If there’s one star that has continually wowed us with her output – especially in the last 12 months – it would undoubtedly be Gillian Anderson.
The X Files star has not only captivated us in Netflix’s Sex Education as Dr Jean Milburn but she’s also starred in Sky’s latest period drama hit The Great and has even launched her own audio show. She’s also got us counting down the days till we can watch The First Lady, where she’s set to star as Eleanor Roosevelt in the Showtime series.
But that’s not all. Anderson will also feature in Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye, a dark murder mystery series we can’t wait to see, so it seems as though she’s only just getting started when it comes to her relationship with Netflix.
The award-winning actor has now signed an exclusive first-look deal with the streaming giant via her production company Fiddlehead Productions.
According to Variety, the deal will be for television producing, with an initial agreed contract of two years.
The platform has welcomed Anderson in Sex Education but has also been part of her recent success in The Crown, where she played Margaret Thatcher, the former prime minister, in season four.
Speaking of the new collaboration, Anderson said: “Netflix have been an inspiring and supportive home for much of my recent acting work so I am excited to partner with them for the television projects I am currently developing.
“We have a shared passion for progressive, compelling and engaging stories and I’m thrilled to announce our collaboration.”
Anne Mensah, VP of UK series at Netflix, added: “We feel very privileged to be working closely with Gillian on new projects. Her success at Netflix – from Sex Education to her singular portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown – is second to none and we look forward to launching shows with her as an actress and executive producer.”
While details of the new deal are being kept tightly under wraps, we’re left to ponder all the exciting possibilities. Could we be getting a new drama series? An action-packed thriller, perhaps? Or even a documentary?
We may not know the answers just yet – and we’ll be sure to keep you updated once we know more – but fans have been expressing their excitement over the new deal.
Many are just excited to know that Anderson is being kept “booked and busy”:
If the term ‘thriving’ needed embodying, we know Anderson would be a perfect example:
Fans are hoping that this new deal may also mean that the actor will feature in her own-produced content:
We don’t quite think a fourth season of The Fall could be on the horizon but never say never, folks:
Image: Getty