Pop phenomenon Billie Eilish, who headlined the Pyramid Stage on Friday, decried the controversial ruling as she dedicated her hit song Your Power, a song about abusing power, to the subject.

“Today is a really dark day for women in the US and I’m just gonna say that ’cos I can’t bear to think about it any longer in this moment. This song is dedicated to that I guess…”

Meanwhile American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, who has been vocal about the battle over abortion rights since news of Roe v Wade’s impending overturn was first leaked earlier this year, didn’t hold back as she made her feelings known in front of the crowd.

“In all honesty, [the festival is] like super surreal and fun, but I’m having like the shittiest day,” she told the crowd.

“Are there any Americans here? What wants to say ‘Fuck the Supreme Court’ on three?,” she shouted before leading a chant of “Fuck the Supreme Court!”

“Fuck that shit. Fuck America. Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies.”