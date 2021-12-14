As the awards season buzz begins to roll around for another year, the nominations for the 79th Golden Globes have officially been announced. Previously, the 2022 ceremony had been subject to controversy, after an exposé published in February 2021 revealed allegations of improper conduct, corruption and that there have been no Black voting members in the past 20 years, leading to a boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) by actors and studios including Netflix, Amazon and Warner Media. Tom Cruise reportedly sent his Golden Globes for Jerry Maguire, Born On The Fourth Of July and Magnolia back to the HFPA and Scarlett Johansson previously shared that she hadn’t participated in their conferences for years after “facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment.”

On 11 May, NBCUniversal announced the Golden Globes would not be airing on NBC in 2022 and it is still unclear whether the ceremony will be broadcast at all. However, the HFPA says that winners will be revealed on 9 January. But what were the biggest surprises, snubs and celebrations from this year’s announcement?

1. Best supporting actress in a film: Ruth Negga in Passing Our reviewer hailed Passing “a masterclass in mixed-race storytelling,” and for good reason, too. Leads Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga both shine as childhood friends who meet in adulthood to find that they are living very different lives. But Negga’s turn as Clare, a Black woman passing as white while married to her husband John (Alexander Skarsgård) who is none the wiser of her true identity, is particularly poignant. A well deserved nod for Negga indeed.

Ruth Negga, star of Passing

2. Best TV drama series: Squid Game While the inclusion of the biggest breakout show of the year will come as no surprise, it’s nonetheless refreshing and important to see a non-English language drama seated alongside big dogs Succession, The Morning Show and Lupin in the best TV drama series category. The awards also include a Best actor in a drama series nomination for Lee Jung-jae, who played debt-ridden divorcee Seong Gi-hun on the show.

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game

3. Best musical or comedy series: Only Murders In The Building The show that turned true crime on its head with a heartwarming comedy spin on what happens when you go from armchair detective to real-life murder detective racked up three nominations, including Best musical or comedy series as well as Best actor nods for leads Steve Martin and Martin Short. The only disappointment is the apparent snub for Selena Gomez, the show’s third lead, in the Best actress category.

4. Best supporting television actress: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

The popular social commentary/ murder-mystery hybrid set on a tropical island captured viewers, but it was Coolidge, as a wildly grieving alcoholic with a devious side that stood out among the palm trees. Hailed as her best role yet, she delivered typically iconic glamour and deadpan comedy, with a new yet delicious hint of darkness.

Jennifer Coolidge, star of The White Lotus

5. Best TV motion picture: Maid

If there was one show that captured our emotions and pulled on our heartstrings this year, it was Netflix’s Maid. After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother (played by Best actress nominee Margaret Qualley) finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future. Andie McDowell also (rightfully) earns a nomination for Best supporting television actress.



Margaret Qualley in Maid

6. Best picture, Drama: The Power Of The Dog Benedict Cumberbatch’s best film yet, according to our reviewer, The Power Of The Dog is set to be the buzziest awards season drama of the year. Already picking up Golden Globe nominations for Best picture, Best screenplay, Best director, Best actor, Best supporting actress (Kirsten Dunst) and Best supporting actor (Kodi Smith-McPhee) could this bode well for Cumberbatch’s first long-awaited Oscar?



Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog

The full list of nominations can be found here. The 79th Golden Globes will take place on 9 January 2022.



