Why are the Golden Globes being boycotted?

In an exposé published in February, allegations were lobbied at the HFPA detailing improper conduct, corruption and the startling finding that there have been no Black voting members in the past 20 years.

In response, the HFPA released a statement announcing reforms on 3 May, inviting the “industry at large” to “work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue.”

Despite the proposed reforms, for many it’s too little too late. In March, director Ava DuVernay (Selma, When They See Us), shared her experience of screening a show for the HFPA in a tweet that read: “For the WHEN THEY SEE US/ HFPA press conference, less than 20 of them showed up. Based on the quality of their questions, I jokingly asked “Have any of you seen the series?” Crickets. More came in the room when the pix were to be taken, at which time two peddled their scripts.”

On 7 May, Time’s Up also released an open letter in response to the HFPA’s reforms, with president Tina Tchen saying, “The window-dressing platitudes adopted yesterday are neither the transformation that was promised nor what our creative community deserves.”