When it comes to celebrating the work of female film directors, the Golden Globes has a pretty poor track record.

Over the course of almost eight decades, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – the small group of international entertainment journalists that cast their votes for the Globes – has nominated just nine women in the Best Director category.

Barbra Streisand became the first woman to win the award for her film Yentl in 1983, but for the best part of nearly 30 years, the HFPA then looked the other way when it came to recognising talented women behind the camera.

One especially egregious year was 2018, when voters had plenty of commercially successful, critically acclaimed female-directed films to applaud, from Patty Jenkins’s box office-busting Wonder Woman to the lower-key delights of Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Dee Rees’s historical epic Mudbound – and failed to acknowledge a single one.