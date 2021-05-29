Will the Gossip Girl reboot be diverse?

The new series will focus on telling the stories of people of colour and LGBTQ+ characters. “There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show,” writer and executive producer Joshua Safran told Vulture. “I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there.”

With that in mind, Safran and co-creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are writing roles for a diverse cast, both in ethnicity and sexuality. If you remember your Gossip Girl scriptures correctly, and believe me I do, the original series featured an almost entirely white cast.

Only Jessica Szohr, who starred as Dan Humphrey’s friend Vanessa – and later girlfriend to both Nate and Chuck – was a person of colour from the original cast, and the only storyline involving a LGBTQ+ character was the one involving Eric (Connor Paolo), Serena’s little brother. (Later, Tika Sumpter starred in a recurring storyline as Raina Thorpe, love interest to both Chuck and Nate.)

“This time around, the leads are non-white,” Safran revealed. “There’s a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that. The thing I can’t say is there is a twist, and that all relates to the twist.”