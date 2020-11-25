With the Brit Awards under fire for failing to recognise female nominees earlier this year, all eyes are on whether the Grammys can do better. And, with 2021 nominations for the industry’s biggest awards ceremony just released, it seems that some of the world’s biggest female artists have indeed been given the credit they deserve.

Beyoncé, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift dominated shortlists for next year’s Grammys, with a combined 21 nominations across all major music categories. This marks a new record for Beyoncé, who racked up the most amount of Grammy nominations for 2021 (she’s up for nine awards). The singer is already the most decorated Grammy artist of all-time. Meanwhile, Grammy nominations in the rock and country music categories for 2021 featured all-female lineups for the first time.