Whenever we get word of a brilliant new US film or TV show, we immediately start to wonder when it will make its way onto our screens in the UK. Recently, Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson’s turn as women of the White House in The First Lady landed on Paramount+, Jessica Biel’s chilling true crime drama Candy made its way to Disney+, and tomorrow, Peacock’s harrowing new series A Friend Of The Family arrives on Sky and Now just in time for weekend viewing.

Happily, there’ll be no agonising wait for the latest instalment of TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, because after returning for its 19th season in the US today (6 October), the hit series has just been given a new UK home and release date.

That’s right, folks: come the end of the month, Disney+ will become the official home of Grey’s Anatomy in the UK, with season 19 available to watch from 26 October. The brand new series joins all previous seasons of the beloved drama, which will also be available to watch on the streaming service. Picking up six months after the season 18 finale, the new series sees five wide-eyed interns join the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19

The new season is set to shake things up quite a bit at the hospital, as it was recently announced that Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr Meredith Grey, would be scaling back her onscreen presence in the show, appearing in just eight episodes of the 19th season. Nevertheless, fans don’t have to worry that Pompeo’s reduced involvement means that the show is winding down for good, as ABC boss Simran Sethi has suggested that Grey’s is simply going through some changes. “No decisions have been made at this time, but we hope to be in business with [Grey’s Anatomy producers] Shondaland for a really long time,” they explained to Deadline. “And I think when you’re looking at this next season, I’m excited for this Thursday and for audiences to see this new class of interns, which does feel really reminiscent of nostalgic early Grey’s, but they’re absolutely their own characters.”

While the new season looks set to capture a nostalgic feeling by referencing the Grey’s pilot that introduced Meredith and her interns, Sethi also suggested that introducing five new first-year residents would allow viewers to see how the show had kept pace with the times. “This is a show that is in its 19th season. It was a long time ago that we saw that first class of interns and the world has changed, the culture has changed,” they continued. “And I think that Krista [Vernoff], Shonda [Rhimes] and the team at Grey’s Anatomy has done an incredible job at creating a new class of interns that speaks to 2022, but also have the same hallmarks of those early years, which is that camaraderie, the pace, the energy of all that stress that those interns have.” Grey’s Anatomy season 19 airs on ABC in the US on 6 October and will be available to stream on Disney+ in the UK on 26 October.