“It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear their words of encouragement, telling me, ‘You don’t understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you,’” Bailey said.

Bailey added that the role has reminded her of how important it is for little girls to be represented on screen.

“I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special and that they should be a princess in every single way,” Bailey said. “There’s no reason that they shouldn’t be. That reassurance was something that I needed.”

Bailey said it also served as a reminder of how impactful it would have been to see the Ariel cartoon as a person of colour when she was younger. “What that would have done for me, how that would have changed my confidence, my belief in myself, everything,” Bailey said. “Things that seem so small to everyone else, it’s so big to us.”

Bailey was announced as the star of the Little Mermaid remake in 2019 and the film is slated to be released 26 May 2023.