Is there any ‘final girl’ more iconic than Jamie Lee Curtis’s Laurie Strode? Hardly. After decades of being the unofficial Halloween Queen, Laurie Strode is back in the final trailer for the last instalment of Halloween’s reboot trilogy: Halloween Ends. Four decades after Michael Myers slashed his way onto our screens, Halloween Ends is the conclusion to one of the most famous horror film franchises of all time. In the new film’s bloody and guttural trailer, the fate of the series appears to have boiled down to a fight to the death between its two prime characters. Last man (or woman… or omnipotent wordless murderer) standing, wins.

From the first shot in the trailer, we see the ever-present Halloween pumpkin – so you just know that this latest film promises to be brimming with franchise iconography and call-backs. When we first see Michael Myers jumping out to grip his latest unsuspecting victim by the throat, he looks as powerful as ever. He remains an ever-present ghostly figure throughout the trailer, hiding in the shadows and staying out of sight from Laurie (Curtis) and the hoard of teenagers and townspeople that are sure to find themselves at his mercy. In the previous instalment, Halloween Kills, we saw Michael killing Laurie’s daughter Karen, and in this first look at Halloween Ends, Laurie appears like she’s out for vengeance. “He killed my daughter … but tonight I will kill him,” she can be heard saying. Four years after the events of Halloween Kills, it seems that Laurie has been laying in wait, ready to take Michael down. And we’re totally here for it.

Halloween Ends will be released in cinemas this October.

In what looks like a glimpse of the final showdown, Laurie can be seen holding a gun to Myers. She pulls the trigger, but with Michael Myers, death is always a question mark. The trailer is littered with screams, impossibly sharp knives and endless shots of Michael doing what he does best: stalking around houses, undetected and ready to pounce. In the trailer, Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson, played by Andi Matichak (Orange Is The New Black), can also be spotted returning, as well as officer Hawkins and Lindsey, played by Will Patton (Yellowstone) and Kyle Richards respectively. The cast aren’t the only familiar faces here. Director of the previous two films, Halloween and Halloween Kills, David Gordon Green is back, as well as Danny McBride and Scott Teems, who worked on the first two screenplays alongside Gordon Green.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the Halloween franchise one last time in Halloween Ends.

The original Halloween came out in 1978 and was the product of a low-budget and skeleton crew that somehow had enough grit and luck to create one of the most celebrated horror movies of all time – it went on to span over 13 films in total. (Not bad for a screenplay that reportedly only took two weeks to write.) Halloween Ends marks the conclusion of not only a wildly successful trilogy in an iconic franchise, but also an era that saw Jamie Lee Curtis come out fighting as one of the most game-changing characters in horror history. “The last shot was [filmed during] a night shoot and I was in a car – it was a close-up of me in the car. And when we got out of the car, it was 4.30 in the morning and there was the picture of my face on the screen,” Curtis told People. “And I realised that was the last image of Laurie Strode after 44 years of portraying her. Isn’t that amazing? And it felt very satisfying. I think people are going to lose their minds.”

It’s a series that is surrounded by gore, guts and shadows coming to life, but it’s always really been about one thing: Michael and Laurie, outwitting and outrunning each other for decades. An almost inhuman force versus a fierce woman who just can’t seem to ever catch a break. Halloween Ends is out in UK cinemas nationwide on 14 October.

