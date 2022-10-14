Everyone’s favourite family is set to be back and better than ever. And by favourite family, we of course mean the relentlessly terrible and deceptive Roy clan, a brood of spoilt brats headed by fictional media mogul Logan Roy.

You may also like Succession: Why are we all so obsessed with this dynastic TV drama?

It’s safe to say that Succession season three left us with something of a cliffhanger. With the Roy siblings Kendall, Roman and Shiv uniting to try to take down their menacing patriarch, only to be caught unawares – take a bow, Tom – and their plans left in tatters. After dominating at the 2022 Emmy awards and with the production of season 4 in full swing, here’s everything you need to know about the ongoing battle between the family and the volley for power over Waystar Royco.

Alan Ruck, Kieran Culkin, J Smith Cameron, David Rasche in Succession

What will it be about? We know one thing for certain and that is the return of Alexander Skarsgård’s Lukas Matsson, who was introduced last season. Matsson was poised to be Waystar’s saviour, sweeping in with financial backing to keep the conglomerate afloat during a sea of damaging accusations and controversies. Shooting has also been confirmed in the dramatic landscapes of Norway and, in an exclusive with Variety, producer Scott Ferguson suggests that we might be spending a large amount of screen time with the enigmatic character. “We were really excited when Alexander came on board – he’s a wonderful actor. And from the beginning, [showrunner Jesse Armstrong’s] idea was that the tech company was going to be led by someone from a Scandinavian country. In the writer’s room, around February, Jesse had an idea for an episode they wanted to be in [Matsson’s] part of the world.” So it seems that as Waystar gets closer to its merger with Matsson’s tech empire, the Roys may need to defer to Matsson.

Alexander Skarsgard as Lukas Matsson

In terms of what else we can expect, it’s likely we’ll be seeing some more of the fallout between the Roys. Season three left us with not only the devastating confrontation between the Roy children and Logan but also the betrayal of fan-favourite Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), turning on a Judas-style dime to side with Logan (taking the previously innocent Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) with him). But it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Season three also gave us a rare moment of unity in the family, with Kendall confessing his guilt over the death of a young man in a car accident back in the first season. It’s a backstory that somewhat instigated his downfall and spiral into depression throughout the last season, and his confession to Shiv and Roman was a significant moment. Not a show that shies away from moments of levity, Kendall is comforted, albeit sarcastically and with the ever-present element of tough love, but is also left genuinely assured by the others.

The moment brings them together, so it seems fitting that we will likely be heading into season four with the siblings more united than ever, which makes a distinct change from the divisions that caused heads to butt so frequently last season.

You may also like Best new TV shows coming out this autumn 2022: 25 series to add to your watchlist

Who’s coming back? Most of the cast is returning for the new season. As well as Skarsgård, the original head honcho Brian Cox is back at the top of the table as Logan Roy, most likely still stirring drama in his strange manipulative relationships with his children. Backing him this season are Tom and Cousin Greg, who have become beloved characters (despite their worst intentions) and one of the best pairings to hit our screens in recent memory. “[Greg has] so much release. He’s like ‘take me to the dark side’,” Braun told Deadline about season four’s Greg. “Playing Greg, he’s a fear based-guy, always questioning whether he’s doing right or wrong. It feels like the next chapter is ‘Let’s go!’” The rest of the Roys are also due back, with Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck) set to return, along with other familiar faces such as Waystar Royco veterans Gerri (J Smith Cameron), Frank (Peter Friedman), and Karl (David Rasche).

Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun as Tom Wambsgans and Greg Hirsch in Succession

When will there be a trailer? Unfortunately, we’ll probably be waiting a while for a trailer as the new season is still in the works. But at least there are three past seasons to rewatch until then. Of course, it’s hard to wait for a new season of a show that delivered such stunningly cutting and witty writing as: “New dad just dropped,” and “What I think he meant to say was that he wished that Mom gave birth to a can opener because at least then it would be useful.” But Succession is a show that consistently and overwhelmingly delivers, so we can sit tight in the assurance that, in this case, good things are surely likely to come to those who wait. Previous seasons of Succession are available to stream on HBO Max and Now

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy