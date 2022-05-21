It’s safe to say that the first series of Netflix’s YA romcom Heartstopper took the world by storm. The popular show, adapted from Alice Oseman’s much-loved graphic novel series, was an instant hit among fans when it premiered in April, scoring a rare 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, Oseman has announced that Heartstopper will return to our screens for a second season. But that’s not all, the heartwarming show has already been confirmed for season three. In an Instagram post, Oseman shared a sketch video alongside the caption: “SEASONS 2 AND 3. I’d better get to work…”

“In Alice we trust!!” commented streamer Netflix following the announcement. Patrick Walters, the show’s executive producer, shared a photo of him and Oseman holding up a peace sign, to represent two more seasons.

For those not yet familiar, Heartstopper follows the story of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), who begin to develop feelings for each other after sitting together at school. It’s the perfect heartwarming coming-of-age tale that explores multiple queer relationships in a tender yet thrilling way. The announcement of not just one but two seasons provides ample space for Nick and Charlie’s romance to develop, and for audiences to delve deeper into the lives and loves of the rest of the gang.

The cast of Netflix's series Heartstopper.

While nothing has been confirmed, we can only hope that all our favourite characters, and actors, will be present for the upcoming seasons. However, Yasmin Finney, who played Elle, was recently announced to be joining the Doctor Who cast later this year as Rose, so we’ll have to wait and see if she returns.

Yasmin Finney has since joined the cast of BBC's Doctor Who

We can only hope more belly laughs, more falling in love and more iconic celebrity cameos are in store. Heartstopper is currently streaming on Netflix.

