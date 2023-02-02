As one of the most successful Netflix shows of all time, it’s no wonder that so many of us are eagerly awaiting the next dramatic instalment of royal drama The Crown. In the last episode of season five, Princess Diana bumped into Mohamed Al-Fayed at a ballet, where he invited her to spend the summer holidays with him on his yacht, so it’s clear that the next season will delve deeper into the Diana-Dodi tale, as well as other significant moments from the late 1990s.

However, despite the growing anticipation, former star Helena Bonham Carter has made it clear that she feels the show has run its course.