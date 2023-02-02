Helena Bonham Carter on the future of The Crown: “I don’t think they should carry on, actually”
After five seasons of the award-winning Netflix series The Crown, former star Helena Bonham Carter thinks it may be time to call it quits.
As one of the most successful Netflix shows of all time, it’s no wonder that so many of us are eagerly awaiting the next dramatic instalment of royal drama The Crown. In the last episode of season five, Princess Diana bumped into Mohamed Al-Fayed at a ballet, where he invited her to spend the summer holidays with him on his yacht, so it’s clear that the next season will delve deeper into the Diana-Dodi tale, as well as other significant moments from the late 1990s.
However, despite the growing anticipation, former star Helena Bonham Carter has made it clear that she feels the show has run its course.
Speaking to The Guardian, the actor, who earned Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in seasons three and four, shared her feelings on the future of the drama. Series creator Peter Morgan has already confirmed that season six is set to be the final season of the show, but that didn’t stop Bonham Carter from issuing a warning.
“I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually,” she remarked. “I’m in it and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now. When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present.” However, she added that the decision of where to end the show was “up to them”.
Bonham Carter was also asked her feelings on Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, to which she replied: “I don’t really want to contribute to the whole thing. It’s complicated and it’ll get taken out of context. And I think it’s been given enough attention.”
Despite its popularity, the Netflix series has proved somewhat controversial, particularly in relation to the dramatisation of events within the British royal family, including the relationship between Princess Diana and Prince Charles.
In 2021, Bonham Carter spoke out about the controversy surrounding The Crown, relating to the call for a disclaimer stating that it was historical fiction. Prior to the premiere of season five, Dame Judi Dench also criticised the show for blurring “the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism”.
However, with season six reported to cover events including Diana’s death, her funeral and Prince William meeting a young Catherine Middleton while studying at St Andrew’s university, we can only expect those boundaries to become even more clouded.
Images: Getty/Netflix