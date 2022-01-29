Come, we fly! It may only be the first month of the year, but we’re already looking forward to leaves turning brown and the fog settling in. Why? Because Disney+ have announced that the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 will be released in time for Halloween 2022. The film’s producer Adam Shankman confirmed in an Instagram post on Friday that filming for the highly-anticipated sequel had ended. And we can’t wait to see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their iconic roles as the wickedly wonderful Sanderson sisters in the live-action comedy.

“SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2,” Shankman, wrote in the caption. “Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!!”

He also teased the release date for the Disney+ film, which is directed by Anne Fletcher (of The Proposal fame, no less), writing, “Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus.” After years of speculation, filming for the movie officially began back in November, with the stars reprising their roles as Winnifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, three witches who hunt children to retain their youth. So what do we know so far about the plot of Hocus Pocus 2?

The movie will pick up almost 30 years after Max (played by Omri Katz) lit the Black Flame Candle in the 1993 film version and accidentally resurrected three witches on the hunt to steal children. In the sequel, Winifred, Sarah and Mary seek revenge as they awaken in present-day Salem, according to Entertainment Weekly. Three teenagers — Becca, Cassie and Izzy — must find a way to stop the witches from gaining retribution before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve. And those teens will be played by none other than Gossip Girl’s Whitney Peak, Dirt’s Lilia Buckingham and American Horror Stories’ Belissa Escobedo. We don’t know about you, but we’re absolutely ready for another healthy dose of noughties nostalgia. Let the resurrection of a cult classic commence.

