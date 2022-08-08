The countdown is officially on until HBO’s epic new show House Of The Dragon returns us back to the world of ice and fire created by George RR Martin. Set hundreds of years before the events of Game Of Thrones, the long-awaited spin-off chronicles the buildup to the Dance of the Dragons, a bloody period of civil war between the Targaryen clan over a dispute about who should ascend the Iron Throne. But while viewers can expect to see a return of many key elements from the world of Westeros – brutal battles, fire-breathing dragons, forbidden romance and power struggles included – there are a whole new set of characters to get acquainted with in the prequel that are entirely different to the likes of Arya Stark, Jon Snow or Cersei Lannister.

As House Of The Dragon is set at the height of Targaryen rule, we’ll be meeting plenty of Daenerys’ ancestors who are vying for the Iron Throne. Just like the original series, though, there are other members of standout houses that you’ll need to keep a close eye on. These characters, as RR Martin recently teased, are “very flawed human beings, capable of doing good things, capable of doing monstrous things, capable of courage, and capable of cowardice”. In other words, competing for power and glory in the rivetingly twisted way that only happens in the wide world of Westeros. So, before the series lands on our TV screens, we’ve compiled a guide to all the major players in House Of The Dragon and where their loyalties lie. Let the games for the throne begin…

House Targaryen

House Of The Dragon: Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen

King Viserys Targaryen King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But as a description from HBO warns, good men do not necessarily make for great kings. “The mantra we had for him was that he’s a good man, bad king, because he just wants to please people and keep the peace,” said Considine in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “But also, Viserys has an ego. He’s got a great tragedy in his life, but there’s a part of him that’s going, ‘How am I going to be remembered in hundreds of years?’ They don’t remember peaceful kings. They don’t remember good people. They remember warriors. They remember tyrants.”

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

House Of The Dragon: Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is the king’s first-born child. A dragonrider of pure Valyrian blood, she was named heir to the throne at just eight years old; but her father’s death sparks a challenge from her younger half-brother, Aegon II, and his supporters. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Ryan Condal said D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra is “the most important role in the show, in many ways”, while D’Arcy said they see Rhaenyra as “pushing at the edges of womanhood”. “She is a person who feels at odds with the way that she is read by the world — even this label the Realm’s Delight, which implies a passivity, being an object of people’s ogling,” they explained. “It’s like she has a doppelgänger. The doppelgänger is Rhaenyra born male, who has access to all the things that she craves and feels to be hers.” Prince Daemon Targaryen

House Of The Dragon: Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is the younger brother to King Viserys and is also an heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. He sides with his niece Rhaenyra during the Dance of Dragons, although in the EW interview, Smith says Daemon is constantly “flipping sides”. “I don’t think it’s about an ambition to the throne and all that,” the actor explained. “I think a lot of it is about his brother.” D’Arcy also said that her character Rhaenyra has an “amazing connection” with her uncle Daemon. “In some ways, they’re [of] the same fabric, and yet the rules are completely different [for them].” Princess Raenys Targaryen

House Of The Dragon: Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) is a dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon. Known as “The Queen Who Never Was”, Rhaenys was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favoured her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male. In the House Of The Dragon trailer, we see Rhaenys warn her young niece Rhaenyra of this patriarchal system: “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne.” “Rhaenys’ relationship with Rhaenyra is very complicated,” Best told EW. “There’s an element of mentorship. There’s also an element of other things that go along with that, potentially friendship or sympathy. At the same time, there’s all kinds of other, much darker things. Especially at the beginning, I think Rhaenys feels that [Rhaenyra] needs some taking-down a peg or two.” Best also described Rhaenys’ ability to “navigate this incredibly dense political environment with such finesse, calm, and effortless grace”. “It’s impossible to deny that, underneath, there is this sword in her heart of that core wound, which is a combination of all kinds of things,” she continued. Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

House Of The Dragon: Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) is the king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood and is a dragonrider. In an interview with IndieWire, Alcock described the pivotal relationship between the young princess and her friend, Alicent. “House Of The Dragon really creates a nuanced conversation of misogyny,” she explained. “We don’t only explore it through a level of women being shut down and the patriarchy, but also go in-depth about the internalised misogyny that women are constantly faced with, and the competitiveness. Alicent and Rhaenyra’s relationship is at the forefront of that conversation.” Although the series will showcase themes of misogyny, Alcock has said that her character remains a force to be reckoned with. “I think that Rhaenyra especially is a fighter,” she told Screen Rant. “She fights for what she wants, and she doesn’t like to take no for an answer.”

House Velaryon

House Of The Dragon: Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Lord Corlys Velaryon Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) hails from the House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen, and is married to to Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. Otherwise known as The Sea Snake, the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world. “No one wants to f— with him,” Toussaint told EW. “[The Targaryens] have dragons, but still they don’t want to lose the whole ocean, which he commands. He knows he has power, and he knows that they need him… He’s this fearless guy. He’s very rich now. He likes people to see that he’s rich. But you, as the actor, have to find a way to humanise it.”

House Hightower

House Of The Dragon: Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Otto Hightower Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is The Hand of the King, and loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne. “He’s an astute, high-functioning political creature,” Ifans told EW of his character. “He knows the machinations of this court better than anyone. He’s kind of his own CCTV system, in terms of knowledge of what’s going on at any place with whom at any time. He’s ruthless, but he struggles with some of the decisions he is forced to make as Hand of the King”. Alicent Hightower

House Of The Dragon: Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is the daughter of the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, and has four children with Viserys, including Aegon II, the challenger to the throne. She is “the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms”, according to HBO, and possesses both “a courtly grace and a keen political acumen”. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle, and has been best friends with Princess Rhaenyra since childhood. “She’s quite an anxious rule-follower in comparison to how free and mischievous Rhaenyra is,” Cooke says of Alicent. “When you realise that you haven’t been nurtured in the way that Rhaenyra has — her best friend that she’s seen grow up, have everything given to her, and had the unbridled love of her father — that is a real tough pill to swallow.” Young Alicent Hightower

House Of The Dragon: Emily Carey as Young Alicent Hightower

Young Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) is the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King. “Friendship is such a wild, intense journey,” Carey told EW of the relationship between the young Rhaenyra and Alicent. “You feel so much at that age for your friends. That was definitely something that we played around with. They go through a lot as people, individually and together. Their relationship with each other changes them as the story line continues.”

The Wildcards

House Of The Dragon: Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Ser Criston Cole

Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) is of Dornish descent and the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Cole has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honour and his preternatural skill with a sword. Mysaria

House Of The Dragon: Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall. “She could have wilted,” according to HBO, “but instead she rose to become the most trusted – and most unlikely – ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.”

