They called me the Three-Eyed Raven. Or, rather, I called myself the Three-Eyed Raven; it seemed a fitting nom de plume for the feverish Game Of Thrones reviews and episode recaps I penned for this very website.

Every single Easter egg was analysed, I spent my nights poring over George RR Martin’s books and considering fan theories from every angle. I even interviewed a Belfast taxi driver on my way to the final season’s premiere: he had carried many an interesting extra in his cab, and he had a LOT of interesting ideas about what would happen in the show as a result (he turned out to be bang on the money about everything).

Essentially, I lived and breathed Game Of Thrones – and now the (self-appointed) Three-Eyed Raven will fly again. Because after the House Of The Dragon TV series – aka the hugely anticipated Game Of Thrones prequel – premieres in the UK on Monday 22 August, I’ll be sending out The Dragon Digest direct to inboxes at the end of every episode – and I’d love you to join me by signing up.