The sight of a heavily pregnant woman in a TV show or film set in medieval times never bodes well, does it? For we know – and by god are we thankful to live in an age of modern medical advancements – that giving birth in the age before anaesthetics, antibiotics and advanced medical knowledge was quite literally a matter of life and death. So whenever I see a woman with a swollen belly lying on a bed with nothing but fancy embroidered pillows and smelling salts to hand, and know that I'm about to wince through a traumatic onscreen birth, I raise my eyes to the heavens and say: "Not again." But House Of The Dragon begs to differ. The long-awaited Game Of Thrones prequel, which has just become the biggest series premiere in HBO history, swooped onto our screens this week with a sprinkling of dragons, orgies and sudden, brutal deaths. Chief among them was a pivotal scene concerning King Viserys (Paddy Considine), Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) and an unborn child who is fated to become the male heir of Westeros.

Titled The Heirs of the Dragon, the first episode explores the King’s obsession with producing a male heir to secure the future of the Iron Throne. Despite the fact that his firstborn daughter, Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Milly Alcock), is perfectly competent, she is not a man, and so Viserys pins all his hopes on his wife, Queen Aemma, to give the kingdom a long-awaited son when she gives birth to his next child. No pressure, right? Unfortunately for Aemma, the responsibility for birthing a son falls squarely on her shoulders, and Westeros, much like in Game Of Thrones, isn’t exactly sympathetic to women’s needs, much less their pain. At the beginning of the episode, she ominously tells Rhaenyra that “the childbed is our battlefield”, which is enough to let you know that blood and gore is on the way. Sure enough, when Aemma goes into labour – during a dramatic, bloody jousting tournament, no less – there are complications. When the King is called into her chamber, he is informed by the grand maester that the baby is breech, and all attempts to turn it and induce a natural birth have failed. Aemma is already screaming in agony, but the scene takes an even more horrifying turn when Viserys is given the choice to save his wife or the baby.

House Of The Dragon: Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen and Sian Brooke as Queen Aemma Arryn

Now, although Viserys is the one making this ‘choice’, it’s already a done deal in the way the grand maester sets up the proposition: “During a difficult birth, it sometimes becomes necessary for the father to make an impossible choice: to sacrifice one, or to lose them both,” he tells the King, suggesting that losing Aemma is simply damage limitation compared to losing both her and the coveted baby boy. Throw Viserys’s desperation for a male heir into the mix, and Aemma’s fate is tragically already sealed. A description alone of what happens next is not for the faint-hearted: Aemma, without her consent or knowledge, is forcibly pinned down by multiple nurses and midwives, who all know what’s about to go down. The Queen quickly cottons on that something violent is about to be inflicted upon her, though, for she starts pleading and begging with her husband to not take this course of action. Still screaming, Aemma’s belly is then crudely sliced open in a grotesque medieval attempt at a c-section, while blood gushes over the bedsheets. Moments later, she dies, leaving Viserys to weep over her disfigured, lifeless body.

House Of The Dragon: Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen and Sian Brooke as Queen Aemma Arryn

In the wake of the premiere, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik told The LA Times that “the hope and intention of the show – beyond the primary one of entertainment – is to shine a light on how the experience of men and women in this world has parallels to our own past and present”. He also noted that the childbirth scene, in particular, was intended to underline the lack of agency women had over their own bodies. “The idea being,” says Sapochnik, “that Queen Aemma doesn’t get to choose her fate even though she’s right there. King Viserys and the grand maester never think to consult her, and so she is powerless over a decision about her own body.” Interestingly, although Sapochnik said that the team wanted the scene to be “difficult to watch”, he also noted that the goal was “not to shy away from what was happening but also not to sensationalise it”. For that reason, the scene underwent a thorough editing process to ensure that “what was too much or felt gratuitous or a repeat beat” was whittled away.

House Of The Dragon: Sian Brooke as Queen Aemma Arryn

But even if the intention was to shine a light on the pervasiveness of misogyny and violence against women, the brutalisation of a woman’s body in this episode to me felt unnecessarily sadistic. In my eyes, we did not need gallons of blood to know that childbirth in that era was a rough deal, and the horrifyingly graphic depiction of Aemma’s death did not feel as though it was sufficiently interrogating the patriarchal forces that had resulted in such butchery. In fact, the scene has predictably caused shock and controversy, with plenty of women describing it as “triggering”.

There’s no denying, of course, that the way Aemma doesn’t get to have a say in her birth and the value placed on her unborn child will draw parallels with the rollback of reproductive rights in America following the recent reversal of Roe v Wade. It is a grim reality indeed that women are being forced to bear children against their will in this day and age. In this TV realm, though, choice still exists. And despite how the topic might resonate within the current political climate, I maintain that electing to show that level of gratuitous violence against women is a poor one. Although House Of The Dragon has pledged to interrogate patriarchal violence in a more nuanced way than Game Of Thrones, this scene read as quota-filling savagery rather than a vital critique. But perhaps the most frustrating thing about this horror show is the evidence that House Of The Dragon can do far better than endless bloodshed. Take the scene of Aemma’s funeral, for instance, in which we learn from a single, masterful pan that the Queen’s newborn son has also perished. It’s subtle, creative and breathtakingly powerful, and we didn’t have to see the infant die to be moved. Ultimately, we know that both childbirth and misogyny were inherently brutal in medieval times, and I personally don’t need to see a woman bleed to death for confirmation of that. It reads as spectacle rather than social commentary, and I’m going to need a lot more convincing to know why I, and other female viewers, should be subjected to needlessly violent scenes that are justified in the name of realism. As Sapochnik himself said to the Times when asked about the theme of this episode, “torture” couldn’t be more apt. The first episode of House Of The Dragon is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and stream on Now with an entertainment membership.

