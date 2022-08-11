The Throne, which was unveiled earlier this week at the Tower of London, and is now moving to Leicester Square in time for the House Of The Dragon premiere next week, is noticeably different to how it initially appeared in Game of Thrones. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik explained that they wanted a more faithful representation of the throne that is described in the novels as a mass of twisted swords with a steep iron staircase leading to a formidable seat.

“When you see our throne, it immediately communicates this is a time of great influence and wealth for the people that built this thing,” said Condal.

“The throne room was one of the most challenging things to build because it had to be different but it had to be the same,” Sapochnik added. “We were trying to figure out a way to tell the story of why there had not been any statues in the old show.”