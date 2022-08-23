Back in the days when House Of The Dragon was a mere glint in a dragon’s eye, however, Alcock was oblivious to the significance of her character. “Honestly because the audition process was so quick – it was like three soft tapes, one callback – I didn’t expect my part to be that big,” she tells me solemnly. That was until she read the script and discovered that Princess Rhaenyra was a Big Deal. “Then I read it, and I just sobbed, because I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is huge – she’s incredible. I’m so scared and excited to play her,’ because I really wanted to do this character justice and I didn’t want to mess up this amazing opportunity that’s been presented in front of me. And I’m kind of dealing with all those emotions now with it being done.”

In one of the opening scenes in House Of The Dragon, we find the young Rhaneyra has all the makings of a formidable Targaryen queen, even if traditionalists in the Seven Kingdoms aren’t ready to see a woman take the Iron Throne. The firstborn daughter of King Viserys I Targaryen (played by Paddy Considine) is independent, opinionated and far more interested in flying the skies with her fire-breathing companion, Syrax, than thinking about birthing male heirs. Was it appealing to play a character who rejected convention? “Yeah, I think that I love to play women who know what they want and who are met with challenges that conflict with their wants, especially when the world around them kind of suppresses them inherently.”