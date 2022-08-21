We’re on the final countdown until House Of The Dragon, HBO’s long-awaited prequel to the epic fantasy series Game Of Thrones, swoops onto our screens this weekend, and it would be an understatement to say that we’re excited to return to the mythical world of Westeros. At the show’s heart this time around is the House of Targaryen, an all-powerful royal dynasty on the brink of civil war over who should sit on the Iron Throne. Set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, the new prequel looks set to serve up another spectacular show of bloody battles, towering castles, political intrigue, forbidden love and, of course, those beloved fire-breathing dragons. Lots of them.

Before we get into the twists and turns of the new production, we need to get acquainted with Daenerys’ platinum-blonde ancestors, because you can bet that George RR Martin has plotted one seriously intricate family tree. Happily, you don’t have to read Martin’s Fire & Blood to find out who’s who in the sprawling cast of characters, because we’ve compiled a handy guide to everyone that’s anyone in House Of The Dragon right here, including rising star Milly Alcock, who plays the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. While you’re reading up on who’s who, you might also be interested to know about all the soon-to-be stars of the series, including Emma D’Arcy, who plays the older Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Ahead of the premiere, scroll ahead for everything you need to know about the actor, including their best film and TV roles and her role in House Of The Dragon.

Who is Emma D’Arcy?

House Of The Dragon: Emma D'Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Emma D’Arcy is a 30-year-old English actor who was born in London. They attended Oxford University and studied fine art at the Ruskin School of Art. They identify as non-binary and use the pronouns they/them.

What has Emma D’Arcy been in?

Before landing their role as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House Of The Dragon, D’Arcy appeared in several TV projects including Amazon Prime’s comedy horror series Truth Seekers and survivalist thriller Hanna, as well as Netflix’s Toni Collette-fronted relationship drama Wanderlust. D’Arcy’s film roles include Mothering Sunday alongside Olivia Colman and Colin Firth. They also starred alongside Keira Knightley in Misbehaviour. They have also appeared in several theatre productions, including Romeo And Juliet, The Games We Played and The Crucible.

Who does Emma D’Arcy play in House Of The Dragon?

House Of The Dragon: Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

In House Of The Dragon, D’Arcy plays the older Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the firstborn child of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). A skilled dragonrider of pure Valyrian blood, she was named heir to the throne at just eight years old; but her father’s death sparks a challenge from her younger half-brother, Aegon II, and his supporters. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Ryan Condal said D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra is “the most important role in the show, in many ways”, while D’Arcy said they see Rhaenyra as “pushing at the edges of womanhood”. “She is a person who feels at odds with the way that she is read by the world – even this label the Realm’s Delight, which implies a passivity, being an object of people’s ogling,” they explained. “It’s like she has a doppelgänger. The doppelgänger is Rhaenyra born male, who has access to all the things that she craves and feels to be hers.”